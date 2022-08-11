Does HIV influence the clinical course of monkeypox?







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio The monkeypox epidemic disproportionately affects gay and bisexual men, including those with HIV. A study published last week in MMWR Of the US cases with available data, we found that 99% occurred in men, 94% of whom reported recent sexual or close intimate contact between men. In addition, 41% were also infected with HIV.











Another study published in of New England Journal of Medicine Over 500 cases evaluated in 16 countries found The overwhelming majority (98%) were gay or bisexual men, and 41% of patients were HIV-infected. CDC has released interim guidance on the prevention and treatment of monkeypox in people living with HIV. According to the guidance, no drug interactions have been identified that would prevent people on ART from taking tecovarimat, an antiviral agent for monkeypox. It states that it is safe to receive the monkeypox vaccine. we asked infectious disease news editorial committee peter chin hong medical doctor, We ask him, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and director of the Transplantation Infectious Diseases Program, to answer some questions about co-infection with HIV and monkeypox. hello: Does HIV affect the course of monkeypox? Qinghong: yes and no. In the current global outbreak, 30% to 50% of current infected persons with known serostatus are infected with HIV. So far, there is no evidence of a longer or more severe disease course, but it is possible that these patients had very well-controlled HIV. The course of monkeypox is likely dependent on the CD4 count (probably less than 350), as HIV status encompasses a range of immune states. A previous outbreak in West Africa had severe complications in HIV-infected patients with untreated progressive disease. This is supported by my own clinical experience, as well as seeing more advanced disease and healthcare use in HIV-infected patients with low CD4 counts. hello: Does HIV affect susceptibility to HIV? Qinghong: So far there is no evidence of that. hello: Do you have other clinically relevant questions regarding co-infection with HIV and monkeypox? Chim Hong: The question is: How long are HIV patients contagious regardless of their CD4 count? When is it safe to resume unprotected sex with a partner? What is the range of clinical manifestations? will you react? Plan dose-sparing intradermal administrationHow does tecovirimat interact with some HIV and opportunistic infections treatments? Do HIV patients require longer tecovirimat administration? What are the interactions of infections? References: O’Shea J and others MMWR Morbid Mortal every week manager2022; doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7132e4. Philpott D, et al. MMWR Morbid Mortal every week manager2022; doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7132e3. Thornhill JP and others N Engl J Med2022; doi:10.1056/NEJ Moa22073232.

