Connect with us

Health

Documents that don’t talk about anal sex can endanger women

Published

34 seconds ago

on

By

 


Clinicians’ reluctance to discuss potential harms of anal sex may disappoint a generation of young women who are unaware of the risks, two British researchers say in opinion piece I am writing to Published today of BMJMore.

Not discussing the subject “will expose women to further harm from missed diagnoses, wasted treatment and lack of medical advice,” says Tabitha of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Northern General Hospital. Gana, MD, and Lesley Hunt, MD, write. , Sheffield, England.

In their opinion, health care professionals, particularly those in general practice, gastroenterology, and colorectal surgery, “are aware of societal changes surrounding young women’s anal sex and should be open and neutral to these changes.” We have a duty to respond in non-judgmental conversations that every woman has the information she needs to make informed choices about sex.”

Asking about anal sex is standard practice in genitourinary clinics, but less common in general practice and colorectal clinics, they point out.

no longer taboo

Anal sex is becoming more common among young heterosexual couples. It rose from about 13% to 29% year-on-year.

The same thing is happening in the United States, where studies show that between 30% and 44% of men and women report having had anal sex.

There are individual differences in motivation for anal sex. Young women cited pleasure, curiosity, pleasing a male partner, and coercion as factors. According to Gana and Hunt, up to 25% of women who have had anal sex report being pressured at least once.

However, anal sex is considered a risky sexual activity because of its association with alcohol, drug use, and multiple sex partners.

It’s also linked to certain health issues, Gana and Hunt note.These include faecal incontinence Anal sphincter injuries reported in women who have anal sex. Women are at higher risk than men when it comes to urinary incontinence due to different anatomy and the effects of hormones, pregnancy and childbirth on the pelvic floor.

“Women have a weaker anal sphincter and less pressure in the anal canal than men, so damage from anal penetration is more important,” Gana and Hunt point out.

“Women’s reported pain and bleeding after anal sex is indicative of trauma and may be at increased risk if anal sex is forced,” they added.

Knowledge of underlying risk factors and taking a good medical history are key to effective management of anorectal disorders, they say.

Gana and Hunt worry that clinicians will be reluctant to talk about anal sex, influenced by social taboos.

Currently, the NHS patient information on anal sex only considers sexually transmitted diseases and does not mention anal trauma, incontinence or the psychological consequences of being forced to have anal sex.

“Avoidance and stigma may not be the only barriers to care for healthcare workers. [from] Talk to young women about the dangers of anal sex. There is genuine concern that the message could be seen as critical or misinterpreted as homophobic,” wrote Gana and Hunt.

“But by avoiding these discussions, we may be disappointing a generation of young women who are unaware of the risks.

“With better information, women who want anal sex can more effectively protect themselves from possible harm. Women who consent to sex may feel more empowered to say no,” Gana and Hunt say.

There was no special funding for this study.Gana and Hunt You have not reported any related financial relationships.

BMJ. Published online on August 11, 2022. editorial

Follow Medscape for more information. Facebook, twitter, Instagram, YoutubeWhen LinkedIn

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/979105

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: