Large study confirms COVID vaccine is safe for pregnant women





August 11, 2022 – Pregnant women are eligible for Pfizer and Moderna vaccination It’s safe against COVID-19, according to a large new study released today. actually, vaccinated pregnant woman The odds of serious health events were lower after two doses of either mRNA vaccine compared to vaccinated women who were not pregnant, researchers reported in the journallancet infection. Conducted by the National Vaccine Safety Network of Canada, the study looked at data from patients in seven Canadian provinces and territories between December 2020 and November 2021. All vaccinees participating in the study were asked to report any health problems within one week after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. People in the non-immunized pregnant control group were asked to record any health problems during the seven days prior to completing the study. Overall, 191,360 women aged 15 to 49 completed the first dose study and 94,937 completed the second dose study. Manish Sadarangani of the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of British Columbia in Vancouver led the study. This study is one of his first to compare vaccine side effects between her three groups of vaccinated, non-vaccinated and non-vaccinated pregnant women. The study authors say the pandemic has disproportionately impacted pregnant women, who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness compared to non-pregnant people in the same age group. Low adverse events across groups The researchers found that 4% of pregnant women who received the mRNA vaccine reported serious health problems within a week after the first dose, and 7.3% reported serious health problems after the second dose. was reported. The most common significant health events after the second dose were general malaise, headache/migraine, and respiratory tract infection. Among unimmunized pregnant women, 3.2% reported similar events in the week before taking the survey. In the control group of nonpregnant but vaccinated women, 6.3% one week after the first dose and 11.3% after the second dose reported serious health problems. The problem was rare (less than 1%) in all groups and occurred in similar proportions in all three groups.

There was no significant difference in miscarriage/stillbirth rates between groups. Researchers defined a “significant health event” as a new or worse health event that was sufficient to cause a patient to miss school or work, require medical consultation, or interfere with daily activities in the previous week. A “serious health event” was defined as one that resulted in an emergency department visit and/or hospitalization in the previous week. CDC’s Sascha Ellington, Ph.D., and Christine Olson, M.D., Ph.D., who were not involved in the study, agree in a linked editorial that there is growing evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is safe during pregnancy. I wrote. Even with good science, it’s hard to convince Even these results persuade all pregnant women to get vaccinated because the unfounded fears surrounding vaccines persist, said Diana Gilman, M.D., of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester, Minnesota. He says it may not be possible. “Unfortunately, this study confirms what we already know about COVID vaccines during pregnancy, but they are safe and effective in preventing potentially life-threatening illnesses in mothers and babies. It’s the result of an unfounded fear of harm to the unborn child,” she says. “Patients routinely take their health care provider’s advice for everything else during pregnancy, including getting the Tdap vaccine at 28 weeks in this country. It works to protect babies from pertussis in infancy by triggering maternal antibodies that pass to the fetus within the body, yet they resist this potentially lifesaving vaccination. It is.” Gilman says the data to convince parents that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe will likely come from identifiable psychology and sociology experts. why Patient resistance and which strategies work. “Scientifically,” she says.we have it covered.

