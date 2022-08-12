The stress hormone cortisol may explain the longevity of the new coronavirus and its treatment, say Yale researchers





Public health officials are scrambling to understand long COVID, a condition in which patients report symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness and ‘brain fog’ months after infection. release on wednesday Shows a one-way doctor may diagnose Who has a chronic disease and shows possible ways to treat it. Researchers from the Yale School of Medicine and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai found that long-term COVID patients had levels of cortisol (a hormone that guides the body’s response to stress) that were half that of uninfected individuals and those who fully recovered from COVID. I discovered that The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, analyzed 215 individuals, 99 of whom were long-term patients with COVID. If the findings of this study are confirmed, lower cortisol levels can help doctors determine who has had COVID longer, allowing for better treatment. better understand How prevalent chronic diseases are as COVID threatens to pull millions of workers out of the U.S. workforce. Scientists are trying to understand the myriad effects of COVID on the human body. In addition to fatigue and muscle weakness, COVID is also associated with increased rates of depression. Hair loss, cardiovascular disease, and heart attack. Previous studies have shown that even mild cases of COVID loss of brain tissue Equivalent to 10 years of aging. And last year, according to a study, COVID attack fat cellsperhaps explaining why overweight and obese people are at higher risk of severe COVID. What is cortisol? cortisol is helps to adjust When a person experiences stress, bodily functions such as blood pressure, digestion, and sleep cycles.Cortisol levels during stress riseprompts the body to increase the brain’s use of glucose and release substances that repair tissue, while suppressing non-essential bodily functions in dangerous situations. Less stress hormones may sound like a good thing, but abnormally low levels of cortisol are associated with symptoms such as muscle weakness, persistent fatigue, loss of appetite, and low blood pressure. Researchers report lower cortisol levels in people with chronic fatigue syndrome, another long-standing medical condition whose causes and symptoms have baffled scientists. Low-dose cortisol treatment I have helped patients with chronic fatigue. long covid Governments are quick to recognize that the prolonged COVID poses a threat to the economy. The U.S. government spend $1.2 billion Identify the causes behind the condition and research possible treatments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Estimate One in five adult COVID-19 patients in the United States suffers from long-lasting COVID-19-related symptoms. Katie Bach, a senior her fellow at the Brookings Institution and an expert on the impact of her COVID on the workforce over time, said: Estimate 4 million workers, or 2.4% of the U.S. workforceis unemployed due to the long-term effects of the new coronavirus infection. Other economies have reported even higher incidence rates, with the UK reporting in April that he had a prolonged outbreak of COVID. painful 4% of the country’s workforce. Wednesday’s study could help doctors treat long-term COVID. Akiko Iwasaki, one of the study’s authors, said: bloomberg The study, he said, “provides many clues about treatments, such as antiviral drugs and hormone therapy.” sign up for Features of Fortune Subscribe to our mailing list and never miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

