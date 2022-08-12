Large study confirms that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is safe during pregnancy

Credits: CC0 Public Domain



The COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is safe to use during pregnancy, and pregnant women have a higher incidence of post-vaccination health events than non-vaccinated, non-pregnant people of the same age. suggests low. lancet infection journal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted pregnant Women are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness than age-matched nonpregnant individuals. A COVID-19 vaccine may be recommended in pregnancy early in vaccine deployment based on the established previous safety of inactivated vaccines in pregnancy and reassuring data from the small number of pregnancies that occurred during pre-approved vaccine trials. was recommended in many countries.

This study examined side effects of the vaccine in a group of vaccinated pregnant women concurrently with both non-vaccinated and non-vaccinated pregnant It was one of the first studies to allow comparisons.

“During the early stages of COVID-19 vaccine uptake, vaccination coverage among pregnant people was low due to data availability and concerns about vaccine safety. Lower.Manish Sadarangani of the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of British Columbia and the lead author of the study.”Large observational studies such as ours have not demonstrated the health effects of pregnant women after vaccination with various doses of COVID-19 vaccine.” This information should be used to inform pregnant women about the possible side effects they may experience during the week following vaccination.”

This new study by The Canadian National Vaccine Safety (CANVAS) Network examined participant data across seven Canadian provinces and territories between December 2020 and November 2021. Each dose of COVID-19 vaccine. An unimmunized pregnant control group was asked to document any health problems during her 7 days prior to completing the survey. In total, 191,360 women aged 15-49 years with known pregnancy status completed her first dose study and 94,937 completed her second dose study.

A “significant health event” is a new or worse health event that is sufficient to cause a participant to miss school or work, require medical consultation, or interfere with daily activities in the past 7 days. defined as an event. A ‘serious health event’ was defined as any event leading to an emergency department visit and/or hospitalization in the past 7 days.

The researchers found that 4.0% (226/5,597) of pregnant women who received the mRNA vaccine reported serious health problems within 7 days after the first dose of the mRNA vaccine, and 4.0% (226/5,597) We later found that 7.3% (227/3,108) reported serious health problems. The most common significant health events in the pregnant woman after her second dose were her general illness, headache/migraine, and respiratory tract infection.

In contrast, 3.2% (11/339) of unimmunized pregnant participants reported similar events in the 7 days prior to study completion. In the vaccinated, non-pregnant controls, 6.3% (10,950/174,765) reported serious health problems one week after the first dose and 11.3% (10,254/91,131) after the second dose. ) reported a serious health problem. Serious health problems were rare (less than 1%) in all groups, with vaccinated pregnant women, vaccinated nonpregnant women, and unvaccinated controls A similar rate occurred after the second dose.

Miscarriage/stillbirth was the most frequently reported adverse pregnancy outcome, with no significant difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated women. 2.1% (7/339) of unvaccinated pregnant women and 1.5% (83/5,597) of vaccinated pregnant women experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth within 7 days after administration of either mRNA vaccine. did.

“The lower incidence of serious health events in vaccinated pregnant people compared to unvaccinated people is unexpected and warrants more research. Pregnant women Previous studies of other vaccines in Japan have reported few significant differences in health problems between pregnant and non-pregnant women.The reduction in side effects observed in pregnant women in this study Further studies of non-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are needed to identify whether is a hallmark of mRNA. vaccination platform, or of these specific vaccines.

The authors caution that most participants who reported ethnicity in this study were Caucasian and thus these data may not be fully generalizable to other populations. As we focus on health events that occur within the first seven days after vaccination, we cannot draw any conclusions about long-term responses. However, long-term follow-up of this cohort is ongoing. A further limitation of this study is that the data are based on self-reports from study participants and lack validation by medical records.

Dr. Sascha Ellington and Dr. Christine Olson of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (who were not involved in the study) wrote in the linked comments: Evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is safe during pregnancy. […] COVID-19 vaccination coverage during pregnancy remains lower than among non-pregnant women of reproductive age. Given the risk of serious illness and adverse effects of pregnancy, we continue to collect and disseminate data on the safety and effectiveness of her COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and encourage health care providers to do so during all trimesters of pregnancy. Encouragement to promote vaccination is essential. ”

For more information:

COVID-19 Vaccine Safety During Pregnancy: A Cohort Study of the Canadian National Vaccine Safety (CANVAS) Network, lancet infection (2022). COVID-19 Vaccine Safety During Pregnancy: A Cohort Study of the Canadian National Vaccine Safety (CANVAS) Network,(2022). www.thelancet.com/journals/lan … (22)00426-1/full text