Walking for 2 Minutes After Meals Lowers Diabetes Risk





A new study found that walking for two minutes lowers blood sugar levels and lowers the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Researchers found that the benefits of postprandial walking were greatest within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal when blood sugar levels peaked.

Walking has many health benefits, including weight management, improved mood, and blood pressure control. Sometimes it’s hard to get a perfect score 150 minutes Weekly moderate-intensity activity. Between a meeting and dinner preparation, or between cleaning the kitchen and preparing a presentation, movement can be an afterthought. But new research shows that just two minutes of walking (yes, really!) can have a positive impact on your blood sugar levels and help prevent type 2 diabetes. Meta-analysis of seven studies published in the journal investigated the effects of prolonged sitting compared with light-intensity walking or standing on cardiometabolic health markers. Study participants were placed in either walking or standing groups and were instructed to walk or stand for 2-5 minutes every 20-30 minutes during the day. Two of the seven studies included participants with and without diabetes. The remaining five included participants with no history of diabetes. Researchers have found that even these few minutes of slow walking are enough to lower blood sugar levels. Specifically, we found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after eating (when blood sugar levels peaked) slowed changes in blood sugar levels compared to sitting or standing. This is important for people with pre-diabetes or another type of diabetes who want to avoid dramatic blood sugar fluctuations. Researchers measured systolic blood pressure (a high number that represents the heart’s ability to pump blood throughout the body), postprandial blood glucose (a measurement of glucose in the blood stream within four hours of eating), and insulin (a measure of blood sugar). regulating hormones). No significant effects on insulin or blood pressure were seen in this study. Additionally, the study found that standing also helped lower blood sugar levels, but not as much as walking. “Studies clearly show that moderate exercise, such as walking after meals, can reduce postprandial blood sugar spikes.” Abbott “For diabetics, this may lead to improved glycemic control and, in the long term, fewer complications from the disease.” he said: “But the timing of the exercise is important. The best time to do it is an hour to an hour and a half after a meal, which is when blood sugar peaks in the bloodstream.” Conclusion If you’re thinking about adding an after-dinner walk to your routine, Dr. West says it’s a great idea, not just for blood sugar benefits. Nonetheless, exercise generally benefits cardiovascular health and conditioning, and helps maintain a healthy weight, which is important in and of itself for a variety of reasons.” He adds that it can even improve bloating and gas. In the evening, it improves sleep. In fact, so many Benefits of walking daily . addition research Just 10 minutes of walking has been found to improve mood. study Regular walking has been found to help reduce body fat and improve the body’s response to insulin. the study Association between regular walking and low blood pressure another study found that walking improves cardiovascular health. Dr. West warns that strenuous exercise too soon after a meal can cause indigestion and stomach pain, so it’s best to choose your postprandial exercise intensity carefully and consider the size of your dinner. . In short, add a short walk to your post-meal schedule and How to make walking fun for you to hold you best walking shoes your favorite podcast, your dog, or your friends get you moving after eating! Arielle Weg prevention She loves sharing her favorite health and nutrition obsessions. women’s health, men’s health, cooking light, my recipes, more. Typically, she attends online workout classes, makes a mess in the kitchen, and cooks up delicious things that she saves to her cookbook collection and Instagram.

