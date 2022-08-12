Why pre-eclampsia, a life-threatening pregnancy complication, is on the rise

It is impossible to pinpoint when obstetricians sensed that pre-eclampsia, a spike in blood pressure late in pregnancy that endangers both mother and baby, was on the rise among patients. COVID pandemicPre-eclampsia affects approximately 200,000 pregnant women in the United States annually, and the number of cases has been steadily increasing over the decades (although part of this increase is due to doctors’ diagnosis of the disease). attributed to improved methods). However, this seemed to be more than an increase. This felt like a jump. The doctor describes a creeping awareness, a longitudinal hunch, rather than a moment of epiphany. Group texts and her Facebook forums were filled with stories of patients who had to induce labor early because of a spike in blood pressure. Doctors told each other that premature births and stillbirths were on the rise. “Immediately there was chatter that more hypertension and pre-eclampsia were being watched. COVID hot spots,” said Jennifer Julie McIntosh, an expert in maternal and fetal medicine in Milwaukee.

Coronaviruses attack the endothelial cells that form the cellophane-like lining of blood vessels. Obstetricians began to suspect that the virus might affect the blood vessels in the placenta, which carry oxygen and nutrients to the fetus. Placental inflammation, clotting, and other vascular damage put your baby at risk of not getting enough oxygen. Your baby may slow down or stop growing. The same damage is also thought to trigger pre-eclampsia and other hypertensive conditions in the mother, which can damage the liver and kidneys, cause strokes and even death. The closest is giving birth to the placenta, which means inducing labor. In the case of pregnancy termination.

“Not only were patients with pre-eclampsia, but the severity of pre-eclampsia was increasing,” said Allison Petrasky, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Princeton, New Jersey. These results appeared to have something in common, continued Petraske. “It’s a common feeling. Pre-eclampsia, intrauterine growth restriction, subsequent miscarriages, stillbirths, all due to the placenta.”

More than two years after the pandemic, general sentiment is solidifying in the data.a study A study of over 300,000 women in the UK conducted in 2020 and 2021 found that infected patients COVID When they delivered, they had high rates of pre-eclampsia, emergency caesarean section, premature birth and stillbirth. A National Institutes of Health study of severely pregnant women reported similar results. COVID by the symptoms intercod studyinvolving more than 2000 pregnant women in 18 countries, COVID infections, pre-eclampsia, premature birth, especially for first-time mothers. That study also COVID Infection almost doubled the chances of developing the disease in pregnant women help Syndrome, an extreme variant of pre-eclampsia that destroys the liver.maybe the most surprising study investigated 64 stillbirths and 4 neonatal deaths in 12 countries, all of which involved unvaccinated mothers. COVID May cause new inflammatory diseases SARS-CoV-2 Placentawhich causes “extensive and severe placental disruption.”

Since 2006, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston has maintained a biobank of blood and urine samples collected at various stages of pregnancy from pregnant volunteers. These specimens have been deep-frozen and serve as a research platform for studying all manner of methods. About pregnancy complications. Thomas McElrath, a physician in maternal-fetal medicine at the hospital and professor of epidemiology at Harvard University, told me that the baseline rate of preeclampsia in these subjects is usually 5 to 6%. But after 2020, that number is “over 9% and approaching 10%,” he said. “It’s not just an anecdote. At least at our institution, we see this happening in action.”

Possible hypertensive complications in the presence COVID It appears to increase depending on the severity of the infection, the time of infection during pregnancy, and whether the patient has been vaccinated.A pre-existing condition that leaves the patient vulnerable to both COVID Pre-eclampsia – obesity, diabetes and chronic hypertension – can have multiple effects.In one study, one or more of these conditions COVID It increased the odds of pre-eclampsia patients by 4-fold.

The relationship between coronavirus and pre-eclampsia is of particular concern in the United States. terrible management both COVID and pregnancy complications. in the United States, Maximum share of COVID died all over the world. Among developed countries, it ranks last in terms of maternal mortality rate.according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one-third of mothers who died during hospital birth in 2019 had a documented hypertensive disorder. Also, for infant mortality, the US ranks her 33rd among her 36 developed countries.These numbers are from before COVID, of course, they are in dire condition, but they still lag behind what doctors see in their offices and wards. A Houston-based obstetrician and gynecologist, Rakhi Dimino is the Medical Director of Operations for Ob Hospitalist Group, overseeing approximately 20 hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Illinois. She is also Chair of the Board of Directors of the Preeclampsia Foundation. This foundation is a non-profit organization that raises awareness about the symptoms and possible treatments for this disease. “A lot of our doctors say, ‘I’ve never seen so many late-term stillbirths so close together,'” Dimino told me. “It affects you terribly. The crying of a mother who has lost a baby is unforgettable.”

She remembered a patient whose pregnancy had reached full term and had come to see her the day before induction. “There was no heartbeat for her. I have to look at her and say I missed it in a day.” Dimino paused. “It was terrifying. It was terrifying. She wasn’t the only one who was stillborn at term that day. And although these babies look like normal newborns when you give birth.” , they don’t take their first breaths, only when they give birth. They look perfect.” Dimino has practiced medicine for 16 years. In the past year and a half, she said, “I’ve seen more than I’ve seen in my entire career.”

Humans seem to be the only species, other than gorillas, that get pre-eclampsia.That solitary distinction may provide clues to the exact cause a mysterious disease“One area of ​​speculation is that the human placenta is unique in that it is very active in its search for oxygen and nutrients.” That level of invasiveness is necessary for the growth of a highly developed brain and central nervous system, and of course it’s an evolutionary advantage. The brain, a very energy-hungry organ, must grow rapidly before it surpasses the mother’s capacity.”

The earliest and most severe form of pre-eclampsia, which develops around the midpoint of pregnancy, is when fetal cells known as trophoblasts “invade the maternal vasculature and remodel maternal blood vessels within the uterus.” It is thought to be related to dysfunction. walls, make them much wider,” McElrath said. These vessels must accommodate 100 times her blood volume during pregnancy. “A wider shape slows the flow of blood. If it remains narrow, it’s like a garden hose with your finger on it, and it shoots out. The force can damage the underside of the placenta.” I have.”

Aristotle was probably the first to grasp the basic function of the placenta (“Vessels, like the roots of plants, join together in the womb, through which the embryo receives its nourishment,” he wrote) and described it as It was Leonardo da Vinci who guessed correctly. The fetus had a vasculature separate from that of the mother through the placenta. This fact was not established conclusively until the eighteenth century. But it wasn’t until his late 19th century that instruments for measuring blood pressure were developed, and physicians quickly correlated blood pressure readings with the likelihood of stroke during or after childbirth. Derive relationships and often portended death. Pre-eclampsia was definitively established as a syndrome from her 19 to her 20s when Mrs. Sybil died a gruesome death in a memorable episode of ‘Downton Abbey’ that first aired in 2012. . “Downton Abbey has helped us in this field,” he said, increasing blood pressure and protein levels in patients’ urine. But it wasn’t until James Roberts at the University of California, San Francisco, in collaboration with several colleagues, began to publish groundbreaking research linking preeclampsia and endothelial damage. was from the 80’s.

The old adage among obstetricians that the cure for preeclampsia is delivery is mostly still true. You may be surprised to learn that you will have to participate in the anti-climax of pushing out the equivalent of . I vaguely remember it. She told me that the umbilical cord forms the tree of life. “Wow,” I think I said. Other new mothers are good at expressing their enthusiasm, especially during the 2000 epidemic for placenta reuse. It can be cooked and eaten, liquefied into skin care products, or powdered for use as a vitamin supplement. (“A brisket?” Chris asks.)

Some risk factors for pre-eclampsia correlate with wealth. Older mothers, especially older first-time mothers, are as likely to become pregnant as mothers who have undergone IVF, and these characteristics correlate with higher income levels. But pre-eclampsia in the United States has much to do with structural racism and poverty wages. A black woman in the United States has a one in eight chance of experiencing pre-eclampsia. A black woman is three times more likely to die in childbirth than a white woman. Like Linda Villarosa, America’s scandalous infant mortality rate is ‘mainly caused by black baby deaths’ I have written in the Times 2018; The same is true for maternal mortality and black mothers. Black women are more likely to suffer from pre-eclampsia-related comorbidities (such as obesity, diabetes and pre-existing high blood pressure) and are less likely to access appropriate prenatal care. COVIDThey have a higher mortality rate and are less likely to be fully vaccinated than white women.