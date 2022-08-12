City University Medical Center to host monkeypox vaccine clinic as demand continues to be high





New Orleans (WVUE) – The University Medical Center (UMC) of New Orleans and the city’s Department of Health have announced a vaccine clinic as the city pushes to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of Southern Decadence in September. did. The UMC, identified as an immunization location, will begin operating the clinic every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm from the 3rd floor of the clinic building at 2000 Canal St. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, eligibility is limited to: Individuals with known exposures identified through contact tracing

Individuals who may have had high-risk exposures within the past 14 days, including gays, bisexuals, same-sex partners, or other men who have sex with men and Individuals who have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in the past 14 days, or Individuals who have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the past 14 days or Individuals who have had intimate or sexual contact with other men at social or sexual settings in the past 14 days

We recommend calling 504-702-4243 for more information. Additionally, the City of New Orleans Department of Health announced that it will open a vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 13. Clinics held at the French Market (corner of Barracks Street, 80 French Market Place, New Orleans) run from 11am to 3pm or as long as the dosage lasts. The FDA recently granted emergency use authorization for the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine. Injections are given intradermally, that is, just under the skin rather than under the skin, or under the fat layer. The city hopes to draw large crowds for the event, which will also include COVID-19 booster shots. For more information about monkeypox vaccines and testing, call 2-1-1 or visit the NOHD website. nola.gov/health/monkeypox. Does your story have spelling or grammatical errors? click here report it. Include a heading. Copyright 2022 WVUE. all rights reserved.

