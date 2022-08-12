Health experts encourage universities to share plans on monkeypox





As of August 11, over 10,700 people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in our country. Announcement from the Centers for Disease Control. In less than two weeks, the US had 5,000 cases. Today, New York has the most, followed by California and Florida. Texas ranks him fourth in her 815 cases. according to texas tribune, health experts say college students living nearby could fuel outbreaks. They encourage schools to share plans and related information about the virus. According to the CDC, monkeypox can infect anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin, direct intimate contact with a monkeypox patient. Kim Onhurak County Health Department said people need to be aware of what the rash looks like as cases are on the rise in Texas. “If you have a fever, swollen lymph nodes, or anything like that, it is clear that you need to isolate and stay home, regardless of the type of virus or illness,” Onufraq said. Told. She said it’s back to school season with no recorded monkeypox cases in Coastal Bend, so colleges need to educate students about symptoms and what it looks like. “If you’re worried that you’ve come into contact with someone who has monkeypox, they’ll know what to do,” Onufraq said. Corpus Christi at Texas A&M University released the following statement: “For all student health-related concerns, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, through the University Health Center, provides health services, including health education initiatives. Provides information and resources related to health issues affecting students, faculty, and staff populations. is committed to the health and safety of our campus community.“ Shane Creel, executive director of enterprise risk management at A&M Kingsville, said the school is preparing an educational campaign to encourage everyone to practice hand washing and sanitizing. “And we will continue to promote the non-pharmaceutical interventions we have adopted during COVID to mitigate this and prevent its spread,” said Shane Creel. “So just be conscious and protective of the people around you, the people you have contacts and relationships with,” Onufraq said. Onufrak said he has ordered monkeypox vaccine hundreds of times but has not received it yet because Corpus Christi is not considered and is a high priority. We have also contacted Del Mar College and are still awaiting a response. click here TAMUK’s FAQ on monkeypox.

