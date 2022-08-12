Placeholder while loading article action

Health officials said Friday Poliovirus found in New York City wastewater A discovery that extends the known virus’ presence from the region’s northern outskirts to the nation’s largest city. City and state health departments have not provided details on where or when the virus was discovered. But they said the findings suggested that “the virus is likely circulating locally.”

“Polio can lead to paralysis and even death,” the city tweeted. Officials are urging unvaccinated New Yorkers to seek vaccinations immediately to protect themselves from the virus.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real, but the defense is very simple: Get vaccinated against polio,” said Ashwin Bassan, the city’s health commissioner, in a news release. “With polio prevalent in our communities, there is nothing more important than vaccinating children to protect them from this virus. If you are an unvaccinated adult, choose to get vaccinated now.Polio is completely preventable and its resurgence should take action for all of us.”

Before Friday’s announcement, the virus had been found in wastewater in the northern suburbs of New York City in Rockland and Orange counties. There was only one male. The man was treated at a New York City hospital in June. Authorities last month, difficult to walk. Officials said no other cases were confirmed.

His infection is the first in the United States in almost a decade, and the presence of the virus in the suburban county’s wastewater indicates a wider area of ​​infection, the New York State Department of Health said last week. Officials have urged those who have not been vaccinated against polio, especially those in the New York metropolitan area, to get vaccinated.

The U.S. population is well vaccinated, but those who are unsure whether they had a series of immunizations as a child should seek advice from their health care provider. sent a team to Rockland County to

“Based on previous polio outbreaks, New Yorkers should know that for each observed case of paralytic polio, hundreds of people may be infected,” the state health commissioner said. Mary T. Bassett said in a statement last week, “Combined with the latest wastewater findings, the department sees a single case of polio as just the tip of an iceberg with a much larger potential spread.” I am dealing with it.”

In addition to covid-19 and monkeypox, polio cases have brought three worrying viral diseases to the United States that did not exist just over two years ago.

Highly contagious polio horrific and sometimes deadly scourge This was before a vaccine was developed in 1955. About 5 in 1,000 cases cause permanent paralysis in fully unimmunized people.

Most of the US population is protected from disease by childhood vaccination. However, in areas with low vaccination rates, such as the Orthodox Jewish community of Rockland County, unvaccinated people are at risk. There is no cure for polio.

Genetic sequencing performed by the New York State Institute of Public Health and confirmed by the CDC showed a type of poliovirus that indicated transmission from a person who had received the oral polio vaccine. Health Alerts for JulyOral vaccines, which are not administered in the United States, use weakened viruses to stimulate the immune system’s protection against infection.

In rare cases, an unvaccinated person can become infected that way, and the virus, known as neurovirulence, will eventually return to full force.

In her county, which also has a large Orthodox Jewish population, only 62.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, Gelman said, well below the roughly 80% of New York state as a whole.

The last recorded case of spontaneous polio in the United States was in 1979.

On Wednesday, the outbreak in Rockland County caused few outward signs of concern. At his four community health centers in Spring Valley, Monsey, and Pomona, there are no signs encouraging unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated for free, even though the county’s vaccination coverage is about 60%. did not.

The sidewalks of the Orthodox Jewish enclaves of Spring Valley and Monsey were crowded with mothers pushing strollers, but most clinics were quiet and empty. If they were worried, they kept it to themselves and there was one woman after another who said, “I have no opinion on that.”

But Esther Miller said she was reassured by the continued health of her five children who have been vaccinated against polio and other childhood diseases.

“It’s up to parents to keep their children healthy,” said the 35-year-old Spring Valley Orthodox Jew. “Vaccinating is something you can do to protect them. My mom got all of her kids vaccinated. She was right on top of it. I do the same.”

Local officials said misinformation about vaccines contributed to the low compliance. The county, which has the most orthodox population in the country, has a polio vaccination rate of just 42% for children, and nearly 30% of the total Rockland County population is under the age of 18.

Officials in London said Wednesday that they Providing a polio booster vaccine in children aged 1 to 9 years after traces of poliovirus have been identified Found in the waste waters of the British capital in June. Britain’s Health Security Agency announced Wednesday that it will launch vaccination programs in areas where traces of the virus have been detected and low vaccination rates.

The June discovery prompted Britain to declare a rare ‘national incident’. No cases have been reported. The UK was declared a polio-free country by the World Health Organization in 2003.