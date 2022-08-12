Large study confirms safety of Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy

Covid-19 vaccines are safe to use during pregnancy, and pregnant women have a lower incidence of side effects after vaccination, according to the authors of a major study in Canada.

In their study, 7.3% of pregnant women had headaches, headaches, or headaches within a week after their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, compared with 11.3% of unvaccinated nonpregnant women. It turns out that you have experienced events such as fatigue, general malaise.

“Large-scale observational studies like ours are essential to better understand the incidence of adverse events in pregnant women.” manish sadarangani

Researchers believe that a Covid-19 vaccine could be a viable candidate for vaccine deployment based on the established safety of inactivated vaccines during pregnancy and reassuring data from a small number of pregnancies that occurred during pre-approved vaccine trials. I noted that it is recommended for use in early pregnancy.

However, to allow comparison, their study showed that in both a non-vaccinated and a non-vaccinated group of pregnant women at the same time It was one of the first studies to look at vaccine side effects.

The Canadian National Vaccine Safety (CANVAS) Network examined participant data from seven Canadian provinces and territories between December 2020 and November 2021.

All vaccinated participants were asked to self-report their well-being for 7 days after each dose of vaccine, noted researchers in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

A non-vaccinated pregnant control group was asked to record any health problems during the 7 days prior to completing the survey.

In total, 191,360 women aged 15-49 years with known pregnancy status completed the first dose study and 94,937 completed the second dose study.

A “significant health event” is a new or worse health event sufficient to cause the participant to miss school or work, require medical consultation, or interfere with daily activities in the past 7 days was defined as

A “significant health event”, on the other hand, was defined by the researchers as any event leading to a hospital emergency department visit or admission in the past seven days.

The researchers found that 4% of vaccinated pregnant women reported serious health problems within 7 days after the first dose, and 7.3% reported serious health problems after the second dose. was reported.

The most common serious health events reported after the second dose were a general feeling of unwell, headaches or migraines, and respiratory infections.

In contrast, 3.2% of unimmunized pregnant participants reported similar events in the 7 days prior to study completion.

In the vaccinated non-pregnant controls, 6.3% reported serious health problems 1 week after the first dose and 11.3% reported serious health problems after the second dose Did.

Serious events were rare (less than 1%) in all groups, and among vaccinated pregnant women, vaccinated nonpregnant individuals, and unvaccinated controls, after both doses occurred in similar proportions.

Miscarriage and stillbirth were the most frequently reported adverse pregnancy outcomes, with no significant difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated women.

“It is imperative that we continue to collect and disseminate data on the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination.” Sasha Ellington and Christine Olson

In this study, 2.1% of unvaccinated pregnant women and 1.5% of vaccinated pregnant women experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth within 7 days of receiving one of the Covid-19 vaccines. understood.

Lead author Dr. Manish Sadarangani of the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of British Columbia said:

“Large observational studies like ours are important to properly understand the incidence of adverse events in pregnant women after various doses of Covid-19 vaccination.”

She added: “This information should be used to inform pregnant women about side effects they may experience in the following weeks of vaccination.”

However, the authors cautioned that most participants who reported ethnicity in the study were white, and thus their data may not be “fully generalizable” to other populations. increase.

Additionally, the study focused on health events that occurred within the first seven days after vaccination and not long-term responses, although follow-up of participants was ongoing.

In the linked comments, Dr. Sascha Ellington and Dr. Christine Olson of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the findings are consistent with “increasing evidence” that the Covid-19 vaccine is “safe during pregnancy.” will be added,” he said. ”.

“Given the risks of serious illness and adverse outcomes of pregnancy, we will continue to collect and disseminate data on the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy and promote vaccination during all trimesters of pregnancy. It is essential to encourage healthcare providers to do so,” they added.