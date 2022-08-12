The reluctance of clinicians to discuss the possible harms of anal sex can disappoint a younger generation of young women.





The reluctance of clinicians to discuss the possible harms of anal sex is disappointing to younger generations of young women who are unaware of the risks, researchers warn. BMJMore today. Surgeons Tabitha Gana and Leslie Hunt argue that as anal intercourse becomes more common among heterosexual couples, not discussing it can lead to “women being overlooked in diagnosis, futile treatment, and medical advice.” expose them to further harm resulting from the lack of They suggest that health care professionals, especially those in general practice, gastroenterology, and colorectal surgery, should be “aware of the changes in society surrounding young women’s anal sex, and be open and neutral to these changes.” We have a duty to respond in a non-judgmental conversation.” Women have the information they need to make informed choices about sex. “ In the UK, participation in heterosexual anal sex among 16- to 24-year-olds has increased from 12.5% ​​to 28.5% in the last few decades, according to the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles. A similar trend is seen in the United States, where 30-44% of her men and women report having anal sex. Young women cited pleasure, curiosity, pleasing a male partner, and coercion as factors. Up to 25% of women who have had anal sex report being pressured at least once. Anal sex is considered a risky sexual activity because of its association with alcohol, drug use, and multiple sex partners. But it’s also linked to certain health issues, the authors explain. For example, women who have anal sex have reported an increased incidence of faecal incontinence and anal sphincter injury. Women are also at a higher risk of incontinence than men because of their different anatomy. “Women’s reported pain and bleeding after anal sex is indicative of trauma and may be at increased risk if anal sex is forced,” they wrote. Effective management of anorectal disorders requires an understanding of underlying risk factors, they say, and a good medical history is important. and may shy away from these discussions. Furthermore, the NHS patient information on anal sex only considers sexually transmitted diseases and does not mention anal trauma, incontinence, or psychological sequelae of coercion in young women reported in connection with this activity. not. “It may not be just avoidance or stigma that prevents health professionals from talking to young women about the dangers of anal sex. “But by avoiding these discussions, we may be disappointing a generation of young women who are unaware of the risks.” .” “With better information, women who want anal sex can more effectively protect themselves from possible harm and reluctantly consent to anal sex to meet societal expectations or to please their partners. Women who do may feel more empowered to say no. sauce: Journal reference:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220812/Clinicians-reluctance-to-discuss-possible-harms-of-anal-sex-may-be-failing-a-generation-of-young-women.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos