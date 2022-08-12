Follow where the incident happened on an interactive map





HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) — Monkeypox cases are increasing across the United States.of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Provided data on the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the state to date and other resources needed to combat the spread of the painful disease. First case of monkeypox reported in Randolph County

North Carolina’s first confirmed case was June 23, 2022, and as of August 11, there are 131 cases statewide. The highest number of cases is concentrated in Mecklenburg County, the only red county on the map, with more than 15 cases reported. Buncombe, Durham, Guildford and Wake counties are all dark orange, meaning the number of infected people is between her 3 and 14. Counties in yellow are counties with one or two known cases. The Triad has cases in Caswell, Randolph, Davidson and Montgomery counties. What is monkeypox? Monkeypox is a virus that causes flu-like symptoms and a painful rash. Although less severe than smallpox, it belongs to the same family of diseases as smallpox. It is considered a “zoonotic disease” and It is a disease that is transmitted from animals to humans. Despite its name, rodents are the primary vector for monkeypox transmission, but nonhuman primates are also transmitted. Monkeypox usually lasts 2 to 4 weeks. According to WHO. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually 6 to 13 days, and the first symptoms are fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, and muscle aches. A rash appears within days of fever, and blisters are concentrated on the face and extremities. Children and those with underlying immunocompromises may develop more severe symptoms from monkeypox. Complications of monkeypox include secondary infections, sepsis, encephalitis, and eye infections. Mortality rate is 3-6%. how does it spread? Monkeypox can infect anyone through close contact. This is primarily due to direct skin-to-skin contact with a person infected with monkeypox, but also contact with items used by an infected person, or prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets. Monkeypox can spread. Currently, the monkeypox epidemic in the United States primarily affects gay and bisexual men. However, despite this current concentration, monkeypox is not only spread through sexual contact, nor is it confined to the gay community. Where can I take the test? You can contact your doctor or local health department for information about testing, according to DHHS. “There is no shortage of test supplies.” According to the DHHS website. “Samples must be collected by a health care professional and certain procedures must be followed in order to collect a suitable sample for testing. NCDHHS tests patients with suspicious lesions or pain. We recommend that providers Where can I get vaccinations? North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provided a list of health departments The state of North Carolina that can provide vaccinations to eligible people.

