COVID mRNA vaccine is safe for pregnant women, confirms large study

Observational data from a large Canadian study show that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is safe for pregnant women.

In fact, according to researchers led by Manish Sadarangani, DPhil, BC Children’s, pregnant women had fewer serious health problems than non-pregnant women 7 days after vaccination and were not vaccinated. The same number of events were reported as in the control group of pregnant respondents.Vancouver Hospital Research Institute reported in lancet infection.

“Our data provide encouraging evidence that a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is safe during pregnancy,” the group wrote. Given the increasing incidence, high vaccination coverage in this group is important for the protection of pregnant women and young children.”

The researchers called their study the first to compare pregnant women who were vaccinated, pregnant women who were not vaccinated, and pregnant women who were not vaccinated. is.

“During the early stages of COVID-19 vaccine uptake, vaccine coverage among pregnant people was low due to data availability and concerns about vaccine safety. lower,” Sadarangani said in a press statement. “This information should be used to inform pregnant women about the side effects they may experience in the weeks following vaccination.”

The findings add to the body of evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is safe during pregnancy, said CDC’s Sascha Ellington, Ph.D. and Christine Olson, M.D., MPH. Accompanying commentary.

“In addition to being safe during pregnancy, other studies have shown that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness in pregnant women and the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization in infants younger than 6 months. have been shown to be effective in reducingWrote with reference to the research of Nature Communications and the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study included a total of 191,360 participants (5,625 pregnant and pregnant women aged 15 to 49 years) from seven provinces across Canada who completed the survey between December 2020 and November 2021. 185,735 women who did not) were included. Only mRNA vaccine respondents were included.

Participants self-reported their health status one week after the first dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. 94,937 women also reported information after the second dose. Events defined as ‘significant’ were new or worsening health events that caused respondents to miss school or work, require medical consultation, or be unable to carry out their daily activities. . An emergency department visit or hospitalization was defined as a ‘serious’ health event.

After the first dose, 4% of pregnant mRNA-vaccinated respondents reported serious health problems within 7 days, compared with 6.3% of non-pregnant women. From a control group of 339 unimmunized pregnant women, 11 (3.2%) reported a serious health event during her 7 days prior to completing the study.

Abortion or stillbirth was the most frequently reported serious health problem after the first vaccination. The event was reported in 2.1% (7 of 339) of unvaccinated pregnant women and 1.5% (83 of 5,597) of vaccinated pregnant women for which data were available. .

After the second dose, 7.3% of pregnant women reported a serious event compared with 11.3% of nonpregnant women. Serious events were reported in less than 1% of her in either group.

Multivariate models showed reduced health risks with the use of mRNA vaccines in the first dose. , 95% CI 0.5–0.77). The same was true for the second dose (overall aOR 0.62, 95% CI 0.54–0.71; Pfizer aOR 0.52, 95% CI 0.41–0.65; Moderna aOR 0.72, 95% CI 0.6–0.85).

“It is unexpected that pregnant women who are vaccinated have a lower incidence of serious health problems than those who are not vaccinated, and more research is needed.” said Julie Bettinger, M.D., Ph.D., senior author of the paper and also of the BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute.

“Further research on mRNA vaccines other than COVID-19 is needed to determine whether the reduced side effects observed in pregnant women in this study are a feature of the mRNA vaccine platform or of these specific vaccines. ‘ she added.

Disclosure This study was supported by COVID-19 vaccine preparation funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health and Canadian Public Health Agency CANVAS and funding from Public Health Canada through the Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group and COVID-19 Immunity Task force. Sadarangani revealed support with salary awards from the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Canadian Child Health Clinician Scientist Program and the Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research. Sadarangani is a researcher on projects whose institutions have received funding from GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Moderna, Pfizer, Sanofi-Pasteur, Seqirus, Symvivo, and VBI Vaccines. Bettinger, Ellington and Olson have not disclosed any competing interests.