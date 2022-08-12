Health
Will monkeypox be the next pandemic? Expert opinion
What started with some monkeypox cases Europe in May is now classified as international public health emergencyaccording to the World Health Organization.
With memories of the early days of COVID-19 lingering in our minds, it’s natural to worry about where the monkeypox outbreak might go. But while monkeypox is a serious public health concern, experts say this isn’t her COVID-19.
“It’s not the next COVID for several reasons,” Dr. Matthew Hamill, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Medical School, told TODAY.
We know a lot more about the virus that causes monkeypox, and we already have the tools to help slow its spread. I am worried that may be with us.
Where and how is monkeypox currently spreading?
There are currently about 32,000 monkeypox cases worldwide, and more than 10,700 in the United States, according to the WHO. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionWorldwide, approximately 98% of monkeypox cases are male, and 97% of those who report their sexual orientation are males who have sex with men. who said.
It is therefore especially important that people in that community are aware of their risks and have access to tools to mitigate those risks.
But experts said today it’s also important to recognize that monkeypox can affect anyone. pregnant woman When 5 children So far, cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in this outbreak, TODAY previously reported.
“Monkeypox has no biological boundaries,” said Hamill. And the truth, he added, is that sexual networks aren’t “sealed,” meaning men who have sex with men may also have sex with people of other genders.
Additionally, it’s important to realize that the virus can spread through all kinds of close physical contact — can happen outside of sex“Sex is just another form of skin-to-skin contact,” Dr. Bernard Cummins, medical director of infection prevention at Mount Sinai Health System, told TODAY. It can also come through towels and sheets, he added.
For these reasons, “to see monkeypox simply as a sexually transmitted disease and as a sexually transmitted disease that affects men who have sex with men is very problematic,” Hamill said. He said stigmatizing messages could deter people from seeking the medical care they need.
Monkeypox and COVID-19 differ in several important ways
According to experts, these two viruses are different. And we are better equipped to deal with monkeypox than we were in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The point is, we’re not starting monkeypox from scratch. “It’s an old disease,” Camins said, and it’s already endemic, mainly in countries in West and Central Africa. “I mean, we’re still learning a lot, but we already know quite a bit.”
First, there are differences in how the virus spreads. Unlike COVID-19, monkeypox is primarily spread by contact or close contact with a person who has a lesion or rash. Dr. Scott Roberts, associate professor and associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale University, said: of medicine, told today. “A rash is basically full of viruses,” he said.
The fact that monkeypox usually requires that level of close contact makes it less likely to be contracted than COVID-19 as we know it today. spread through respiratory droplets. (there is reports of monkeypox Spread via droplets, which is less common.)
Monkeypox is less deadly than COVID-19, Hamill said. About 400 people still die every day in the United States from the coronavirus. CDC data showSo far, the current monkeypox outbreak has killed 12 people, five of them in countries where monkeypox has not been reported historically.
Moreover, Hamill said, we already have testing protocols, vaccines, and even treatments for monkeypox. but, Rollout issue About all of these tools, he added.
Roberts explained that to get vaccines and treatments, they have to go through state health departments, which can be another stumbling block for patients. You can’t go to the doctor and get this.” Vaccine eligibility can also vary greatly depending on where you are in the country, he said.
Will monkeypox become another pandemic?
Experts agree that monkeypox will not become a pandemic in the sense that it will dramatically change everyone’s daily life like COIVD-19. “This isn’t going to be a pandemic or social lockdown issue like we’ve seen with COVID,” Roberts said.
However, the monkeypox outbreak is a very worrying development, and it is very likely that the disease will continue to spread within the United States and around the world.
“My sense is that the epidemic in the United States is still in its very early stages,” Hamill said, adding that he expects numbers to continue to rise, as they have in the past few weeks.
As public awareness increases, access to testing increases, and a vaccine becomes available, Hamill hopes “the spread of this infection within our community will start to slow down.” He said it would also help to facilitate home isolation.
But even if we could significantly reduce the spread of monkeypox, there are still concerns that the virus could become endemic in the United States.
“The biggest concern is the lost opportunity to contain this,” Roberts said. For example, monkeypox may continue to circulate among people in high-risk populations. chlamydia and gonorrhea nowhe explained.
But Hamill remains optimistic. Hamill pointed out that we have the tools to prevent the disease from reaching that point, but we need to make them more accessible.
What we really need, Hamill said, are “massive and bold public health policy decisions” like those seen with COVID-19, such as testing. Free even if not covered by insurance.
Still, even if we were able to eradicate monkeypox in the United States, this should serve as a reminder that the disease is rampant elsewhere in the world. you can find their way heresaid Cummins. He said it would be an “illusion” to think otherwise.
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/health/health/is-monkeypox-pandemic-rcna42192
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- 2nd Annual Financial Innovation Forum August 12, 2022
- Shanaya Kapoor in a tiered maxi dress proves that a classic hue is still the chicest; Yeah or Nah? August 12, 2022
- Airlines seek clarity on altitude improvements for 5G August 12, 2022
- August 12, 2022 – The Daily Gazette August 12, 2022
- U.S. beats Switzerland, 7-1, for second win at World Juniors August 12, 2022