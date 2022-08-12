Will monkeypox be the next pandemic? Expert opinion

What started with some monkeypox cases Europe in May is now classified as international public health emergencyaccording to the World Health Organization.

With memories of the early days of COVID-19 lingering in our minds, it’s natural to worry about where the monkeypox outbreak might go. But while monkeypox is a serious public health concern, experts say this isn’t her COVID-19.

“It’s not the next COVID for several reasons,” Dr. Matthew Hamill, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Medical School, told TODAY.

We know a lot more about the virus that causes monkeypox, and we already have the tools to help slow its spread. I am worried that may be with us.

Where and how is monkeypox currently spreading?

There are currently about 32,000 monkeypox cases worldwide, and more than 10,700 in the United States, according to the WHO. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionWorldwide, approximately 98% of monkeypox cases are male, and 97% of those who report their sexual orientation are males who have sex with men. who said.

It is therefore especially important that people in that community are aware of their risks and have access to tools to mitigate those risks.

But experts said today it’s also important to recognize that monkeypox can affect anyone. pregnant woman When 5 children So far, cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in this outbreak, TODAY previously reported.

“Monkeypox has no biological boundaries,” said Hamill. And the truth, he added, is that sexual networks aren’t “sealed,” meaning men who have sex with men may also have sex with people of other genders.

Additionally, it’s important to realize that the virus can spread through all kinds of close physical contact — can happen outside of sex“Sex is just another form of skin-to-skin contact,” Dr. Bernard Cummins, medical director of infection prevention at Mount Sinai Health System, told TODAY. It can also come through towels and sheets, he added.

For these reasons, “to see monkeypox simply as a sexually transmitted disease and as a sexually transmitted disease that affects men who have sex with men is very problematic,” Hamill said. He said stigmatizing messages could deter people from seeking the medical care they need.

Monkeypox and COVID-19 differ in several important ways

According to experts, these two viruses are different. And we are better equipped to deal with monkeypox than we were in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The point is, we’re not starting monkeypox from scratch. “It’s an old disease,” Camins said, and it’s already endemic, mainly in countries in West and Central Africa. “I mean, we’re still learning a lot, but we already know quite a bit.”

First, there are differences in how the virus spreads. Unlike COVID-19, monkeypox is primarily spread by contact or close contact with a person who has a lesion or rash. Dr. Scott Roberts, associate professor and associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale University, said: of medicine, told today. “A rash is basically full of viruses,” he said.

The fact that monkeypox usually requires that level of close contact makes it less likely to be contracted than COVID-19 as we know it today. spread through respiratory droplets. (there is reports of monkeypox Spread via droplets, which is less common.)

Monkeypox is less deadly than COVID-19, Hamill said. About 400 people still die every day in the United States from the coronavirus. CDC data showSo far, the current monkeypox outbreak has killed 12 people, five of them in countries where monkeypox has not been reported historically.

Moreover, Hamill said, we already have testing protocols, vaccines, and even treatments for monkeypox. but, Rollout issue About all of these tools, he added.

Roberts explained that to get vaccines and treatments, they have to go through state health departments, which can be another stumbling block for patients. You can’t go to the doctor and get this.” Vaccine eligibility can also vary greatly depending on where you are in the country, he said.

Will monkeypox become another pandemic?

Experts agree that monkeypox will not become a pandemic in the sense that it will dramatically change everyone’s daily life like COIVD-19. “This isn’t going to be a pandemic or social lockdown issue like we’ve seen with COVID,” Roberts said.

However, the monkeypox outbreak is a very worrying development, and it is very likely that the disease will continue to spread within the United States and around the world.

“My sense is that the epidemic in the United States is still in its very early stages,” Hamill said, adding that he expects numbers to continue to rise, as they have in the past few weeks.

As public awareness increases, access to testing increases, and a vaccine becomes available, Hamill hopes “the spread of this infection within our community will start to slow down.” He said it would also help to facilitate home isolation.

But even if we could significantly reduce the spread of monkeypox, there are still concerns that the virus could become endemic in the United States.

“The biggest concern is the lost opportunity to contain this,” Roberts said. For example, monkeypox may continue to circulate among people in high-risk populations. chlamydia and gonorrhea nowhe explained.

But Hamill remains optimistic. Hamill pointed out that we have the tools to prevent the disease from reaching that point, but we need to make them more accessible.

What we really need, Hamill said, are “massive and bold public health policy decisions” like those seen with COVID-19, such as testing. Free even if not covered by insurance.

Still, even if we were able to eradicate monkeypox in the United States, this should serve as a reminder that the disease is rampant elsewhere in the world. you can find their way heresaid Cummins. He said it would be an “illusion” to think otherwise.