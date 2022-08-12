Weakness from long-term COVID effects forces WA to open its own clinics for patients

It’s been five months since Linda Molloy contracted COVID-19, and her life hasn’t been the same since.

“Some days I feel better, other days I cry a little and I think this will never end,” she said.

The 63-year-old from Perth tested positive for the virus after returning from Melbourne in March.

It took her about 10 weeks to start recovering from the infection, but a few weeks later another wave of debilitating symptoms hit.

“I started having all sorts of strange symptoms, neurological, neuropathy, severe headaches, and it made me really anxious,” she said.

“I usually work about two hours a day, so I do some chores around the house. Afterwards, I feel so tired or have a headache that I literally don’t want to talk to anyone.

Ms. Molloy quickly wears out even doing simple chores. ( ABC News: Tabarak Al Juroud )

She was so tired that she could not lift her head from her pillow and had to give up driving.

She also developed a condition known as Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).

“There is nothing life-threatening about these symptoms, but you may feel sick when you go to bed and say, ‘I can’t wake up in the morning.'”

“If COVID lasts longer, it will become a problem.”

Before contracting the virus, Molloy was busy caring for her daughter with ME/CFS.

Molloy says there isn’t much support for people suffering from long-term COVID. ( ABC News: Tabarak Al Juroud )

“For the last 12 months, she’s been pretty unwell and had to stop working, so she basically left me to take care of her and do the housework,” she said.

“So what worries me most is what will happen to her if I don’t get better soon.”

Ms Molloy said there wasn’t much support for people long-suffering with COVID in Washington state, and called for a dedicated clinic to be set up in Perth.

South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory have already set up long-term COVID clinics, with Queensland soon to follow.

“Long-term COVID will be just as problematic as ME/CFS. [and] I think people with these debilitating conditions deserve some kind of treatment program just like people with cancer or diabetes.

“I think some people can get more seriously ill than others, but I also think that if they don’t get the right treatment, they won’t get the right help. [and] Getting it right early on can lead to more serious consequences. “

What is long COVID?

The World Health Organization describes it as the ‘post-COVID-19 condition’, which states that ‘usually three months after the onset of COVID-19’, people with a history of probable or confirmed infection had a long COVID-19, symptomatology of at least 2 months and could not be explained by another diagnosis.

An estimated 5% of Australians with acute COVID may develop long-term symptoms.

Common symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive impairment are listed, which can generally affect daily life.

Symptoms may persist from the initial illness or begin after initial recovery, and may “fluctuate or recur” over time.

An estimated 5% of Australians with acute COVID will go on to develop long-term COVID, regardless of whether they have been double-vaccinated.

Andrew Bailey, a professor at Allied Health at the University of Sydney and convener of the Long Covid Australia Collaboration, said cases like Molloy’s were common.

“Nobody wrote the rules for how long recovery should take,” he said.

“COVID itself could become the largest mass casualty event in Australian history, and prolonged COVID could start to become the single largest cause of disability in Australia.”

Andrew Bailey believes Perth could benefit from a long-term dedicated COVID clinic. ( (Courtesy Andrew Bailey) )

Despite a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Washington state, Bailey expects “a significant number of people will come to GPs seeking long-term COVID-19 treatment.” said.

He believes a long dedicated COVID clinic in Perth can help with that.

“I really don’t want people to have to jump between four or five different experts to get appointments and wait. ‘ he said.

“The clinic can put the person at ease and say, ‘Yes, we understand this. It’s a common experience that many people around the world are going through, so you’re not alone.'” .”

GP wants to consider long-term COVID clinic

Washington state has officially recorded over 1 million cases of COVID with over 500 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Long-lasting COVID symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, trouble sleeping, and headaches. ( ABC Gold Coast: Tom Forbes )

But state governments said it was too early to determine how many people were affected by COVID over the long term.

WA COVID-19 Snapshot Confirmed cases so far: 1,089,704

Active cases: 18,495

Inpatients: 342

Fatalities: 535

3rd dose, WA population aged 16+: 83.4%

4th dose: 26.5% Updates from the Washington State Department of Health

In a brief statement, WA Health said it continues to “assess long-term COVID-related needs using up-to-date data.”

“There are 74 active research projects deployed throughout the WA public health system investigating COVID-19 in a variety of ways,” the statement said.

Ramya Raman WA Chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners said the state was just beginning to recognize cases given the length of time it took for patients to develop COVID. .

“What you see here in Washington state is a different patient population because when the borders were opened and there was community transmission of COVID, there was a very highly vaccinated population,” she said. I was.

Ramya Raman says WA’s GPs are still trying to understand the long COVID. ( attached )

Dr. Raman said Washington state general practitioners are still “trying to make sense of the long COVID” but are likely to favor the clinic if numbers continue to climb.

“I think we need to start thinking about it because things can creep up so quickly.

“Importantly, we always advocate for the best possible care and service for our patients…and given that other states are considering it, it puts it on the plate.” It is a consideration that should be taken into account.”

The exact nature of long-term symptoms and how many people experience them are unknown. ( ABC South West: Jacqueline Lynch )

“Best Opportunity for Recovery”

Like Linda Molloy, Perth woman Martine van Boeijen is also a strong proponent of setting up a clinic after exhausting all options for treating her long COVID.

Martine van Boeijen went from working 60 hours a week to struggling to finish one household chore a day. ( By: Martine van Boeijen )

She developed COVID-19 in April and is unable to work at the vet clinic due to debilitating symptoms such as chest pain, fatigue, shivering, insomnia, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and COVID toes. was.

A 46-year-old woman was also diagnosed with infectious pericarditis.

“On nice days I feel like I have an elephant on my chest, but on bad days it feels like I’m having a heart attack,” she said.

“I used to run eight kilometers a day and work 60 hours a week, but now I can only do one housework a day.”

Ms. Molloy believes that extended coronavirus clinics will give people like her “the best chance of recovery.”

“I want to know what I can do to get better quickly. I don’t want it to last for months.” [because] I have to take care of my daughter,” Molloy said.

“It’s bigger than Western Australia…everyone deserves the chance to go and get tested and get some answers and some kind of quality post-COVID care.”

