Governor Inslee ramps up efforts to fight monkeypox in Washington





In a directive to state health officials, Inslee said MPV is a “serious and evolving public health concern.”

WASHINGTON — Gov. Jay Inslee issued an order to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) on Friday outlining additional steps to address the rising number of monkeypox (MPV) cases. In a directive to state health officials, Inslee said MPV is a “serious and evolving public health concern.” The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first MPV case in the United States on May 17. there is 265 confirmed MPV cases in Washington State As of Friday, according to the DOH. King County reported 225 cases in the latest update. Nearly 100 Since the state’s August 3rd update. Other cases were reported in Whatcom, Spokane, Snohomish, Pierce, Lewis, Yakima, Benton, Cowlitz, Clark, Mason and Kitsap counties. Inslee said there are no known MPV deaths in Washington state. The latest directive asked the DOH to develop the following priorities in response to MPV: Work with and through trusted partners to conduct comprehensive public outreach and education within appropriate and disproportionately affected communities

Emphasize building relationships and engaging in outreach activities to reach out to those most at risk

Prioritize equitable distribution of existing treatments, including the limited supply of licensed vaccines

Support provider education to get the most out of the MPV vaccine

Monitor case numbers and demographic data

Convene a series of roundtable meetings with key stakeholders and legislators to enhance communication and education related to MPV

Collaborate with and support local health jurisdictions across the state that manage MPV in their communities.

Maintain adequate testing capacity in departmental public health laboratories and address identified reporting gaps

We will exercise available legal authority to take appropriate disease control measures. Additionally, I expect the department to keep me informed of developments as this public health concern evolves. , ready to help the department. As more cases were confirmed, the DOH launched an MPV response team on May 25. State officials launched his MPV response team on July 22nd. Inslee said there is a limited supply of MPV vaccine available in the US. The DOH has requested 96% of the vaccine doses allocated to states by the federal government. The MPV vaccine is two doses. Health authorities are prioritizing rapid delivery of the first dose. Public Health – Seattle and King County held What First Free Community MPV Vaccination Event August 6. Long lines formed around Seattle Central College for the event. County health officials received more than 4,000 doses last week and need more than enough to vaccinate about 40,000 people. Its top priority is to get more vaccines and hold clinics on weekends to meet people. Public health officials advise you to check with your provider or the Harborview Sexual Health Clinic if you need a vaccine. Inslee said in the directive that there are antiviral drugs available to treat people with or at risk of serious illness. The MPV virus can be spread from contact with infectious rashes, scabs, or bodily fluids, from prolonged face-to-face respiratory contact, or from objects and clothing used by a sick person.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.king5.com/article/news/health/monkeypox/governor-inslee-directive-monkeypox-virus-response/281-62ad36d0-1414-4124-bba4-17ec4cf0dc93 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos