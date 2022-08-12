Connect with us

Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater sample, health officials say

36 seconds ago

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told CNN’s New Day on Friday, “We’re on a three-game winning streak. Covid is still very serious. Polio, we’ve identified polio in our sewers. And “We are still dealing with the monkeypox crisis,” he said. I’m here.”

In a statement about the wastewater discovery, New York officials stressed the urgency of keeping polio vaccinations up to date, especially for people in the greater New York area.

Most people in the United States are protected from polio through vaccination. The primary series of three vaccines are 99% protectionHowever, unvaccinated and unvaccinated people are vulnerable.

“For each identified case of paralytic polio, hundreds more may go undetected,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “The detection of poliovirus in New York City wastewater samples is alarming, but not surprising.”

The virus is most commonly spread through faeces. less common When a person infected with the poliovirus sneezes or coughs. About 90% of polio patients have no visible symptoms, according to the report. World Health Organization. Some people have flu-like symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, fatigue, and nausea.
About 1 in 25 people get viral meningitis, an infection of the spinal cord and/or the lining of the brain. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 1 in 200 people become paralyzed, unable to move a part of their body, or feel weakness in their arms, legs, or both.Even children who have fully recovered from their initial illness can develop muscle pain and weakness. A few years later.

Paralysis can affect the muscles used for breathing, which can lead to permanent disability or death.

City Health Director Dr Ashwin Vasan said that with polio prevalent in our community, “nothing is more important than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus. Prevention.” If you are an unvaccinated or unvaccinated adult, choose now: Get vaccinated.”

CDC investigates polio in New York

The wastewater discovery comes after a case of paralytic polio was identified in resident Rockland County, New York, on July 21, and detected in wastewater samples from Rockland and Orange counties in May, June, and July. Done.

Polio 101: Signs, symptoms and dangers of an ancient virus
CDC officials told CNN He said this week that the Rockland County case was “just the tip of the iceberg,” suggesting that “there must be hundreds of cases circulating in the community.”

Authorities sent a team of sick detectives to Rockland County last week to investigate the case and help with immunizations. , and could be at stake,” investigators said.

Before the invention of vaccines, polio was considered “one of America’s most feared diseases.” According to the CDC. In the 1940s it was disabled average Over 35,000 in the US annually. In 1955 polio he said that once a vaccine became available, the number of cases dropped significantly.
More than 1 in 4 children hospitalized with Covid or MIS-C have had symptoms for months, study finds

The last case in the United States was reported almost ten years ago.

Officials say routine vaccination rates have declined among New York City children since 2019. just be careful 86.2% of New York City children aged 6 months to 5 years have received three doses of polio vaccine. That means nearly 14% are completely unprotected.
Due to the pandemic, some children have missed their vaccination appointments.Others live in small groups of New York City’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities, including Rockland County, who have decided not to vaccinate their children. religious Jewish community Rockland is embracing efforts to work with public health officials to educate those who refuse to vaccinate their children.
Some areas of New York City have significantly lower vaccination coverage than other areas of the city. For example, in Williamsburg, only 56.3% of children are vaccinated. 58% in Battery Park City. In Bedford-Stuyvesant/Ocean Hill/Brownsville, it’s 58.4%. nationwide, Child vaccination coverage is nearly 93%.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real, but the defense is very simple: get polio immunized,” said Vasan, the city’s health commissioner. “Polio is fully preventable and its relapse should be a call to action for all of us.”

CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen, Daniel Herrmann, and John Bonifield contributed to this report.

