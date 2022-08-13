DC expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility





Placeholder while loading article action D.C. public health officials expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine on Friday and eased residency requirements in a strategy to stigmatize the virus, even though the city has seen record numbers of infections. did. As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said everyone who has had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks is eligible for the vaccine, regardless of sexual orientation or gender. Previously, it was for men who had sex with men and had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks. The new language highlights that those most at risk are still gays, bisexuals and other men who have sex with men, transgender men and transgender women. Under the new criteria, anyone working in the district, attending a college or college in Washington, DC, or receiving care through a Washington, DC Department of Health program, must: you can get the vaccine. The vaccine was previously intended only for her DC residents. “This new language is intended to remove the stigma from individuals who may need the vaccine,” said Patrick Ashley, Senior Deputy Director of Health. “As you know, monkeypox can infect anyone. We want individuals to have access.” The district had more cases than any other state as of Friday — 321 as of Friday — but Ashley said people were responding to intrusive questions about their behavior and responding to other specific questions. We believe there is less demand for vaccines because people may feel uncomfortable sharing details. City pre-registration site, preventmonkeypox.dc.govhe said, will be updated on Saturday to reflect new strategies and the reality that people may not feel comfortable sharing personal information in government-run clinics. Instead of identifying the behavior that qualifies an individual for vaccination, they only need to prove that they meet one of the criteria. Those attending the Friday Walkup Clinic do not need to provide their name or date of birth when filling out the survey prior to being vaccinated. “Of course, it means we attacked everyone who had an interest,” says Ashley. “I think there is still a community out there that might be interested but may be reluctant to announce very specific information or required standards in the clinic.” The city has administered 15,671 doses of Jyennos, the only vaccine approved to treat monkeypox, out of 21,755 doses received from the federal government. A further 400 bookings are expected by August 16th. More than 28,700 district residents have pre-enrolled for the vaccine, but public health officials estimate that the number eligible could triple. District public health officials have asked health departments in Virginia and Maryland to share vaccines to accommodate residents who work and go to school in Washington, D.C., Ashley said. Maryland has reported 259 monkeypox cases as of Thursday, according to the CDC Tracker. Virginia has 186 cases, state data updated Friday shows. Both states have thousands of vaccinations waiting for arms. Virginia has received 13,459 doses, administered 3,143 doses and has not been allocated more than 10,300 doses, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health said Friday. A spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health declined to reveal how many vaccines are on shelves in Maryland, but Ashley said Maryland, like Virginia, has thousands of vaccines. Said it was available. He believes this is a problem caused by the federal government’s distribution program. “The more barriers we can remove, the more people can get vaccinated,” he said. “We don’t want these vaccines to remain on the shelf.” Federal officials this week New strategy to grow Hundreds of thousands of Genos doses turn into millions as local health departments struggle to allocate limited doses. According to Ashley, DC will be able to perform a one-fifth dose procedure during the week of August 22nd. Meanwhile, those who work with high-risk individuals said intrusive questions can be barriers to access. DeMarc Hickson, executive director of Us Helping Us, which provides medical, behavioral health, and social services to black gay and bisexual men and black transgender women, said of two DC clinics his organization hosted. A second of the clinics said it has seen a drop in vaccine uptake this week. About 70 people were vaccinated at the DC event in July, up from about 50 this week. Referred to another clinic. “If we really want to eliminate prejudice, it is better than eliminating prejudices like narrowly defined questions. Peter DeMartino, director of infectious disease prevention and health services at the Maryland Department of Health, said questions about sexual behavior should be answered because eligibility is behavior-based. “As a gay man, I have been answering these questions since I was a teenager.” It has been monitored by hygiene.” The virus is spread primarily through personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including contact with rashes, crusts, or bodily fluids of monkeypox patients. CDC says. “We don’t have enough resources to provide comprehensive coverage,” he said. “We are watching that data like hawks, and as the data evolves, so will our response.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2022/08/12/dc-monkeypox-vaccine-eligibility/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos