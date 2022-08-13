Health
Children hospitalized for COVID-19 health problems
- According to researchers, 27% of children hospitalized for COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic had health problems months after receiving treatment.
- They said the most common ailments were disability and persistent symptoms.
- Parents can help their children by lowering their risk of contracting COVID-19 by getting them vaccinated and by following safety protocols like wearing masks and physical distancing, experts say. I can.
More than a quarter of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic had health problems two to four months later.
research Published in a magazine today Pediatrics Twenty-seven percent of children hospitalized with COVID-19 reported being disabled, persistently symptomatic, or both two to four months after receiving treatment for the disease.
“Almost three-quarters have returned to baseline, which is encouraging. But, unfortunately, more than one in four have not.” Dr. Adrian RandolphThe study’s lead investigator and senior associate in critical care at Boston Children’s Hospital, said in a press release.
“While this is far superior to many reports of hospitalized older adults, it is still very worrying. “It’s higher than the risk,” she added.
This study was conducted between May 2020 and May 2021, before the vaccine was available for children.
The most common lingering symptoms were fatigue or weakness, shortness of breath, cough, headache, muscle and body aches, and fever.
Dr. Dean Blumberg, director of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Division at the University of California, Davis Children’s Hospital, said the study found that while hospitalization and ICU admission rates may be lower in children than in adults, COVID-19 is still significantly more severe. It serves as a reminder of the potentially long-term impact on them.
“They are still very much affected by this. This can change their lifestyle. It can change their ability to participate in normal childhood activities. Get vaccinated, I think it’s a wake-up call for some parents about how important it is to at least protect their children from COVID to avoid high-risk situations,” Blumberg told Healthline. .
Children and adolescents who participated in this study also reported disability after 2 to 4 months.
These include not being able to walk or exercise like you used to, sleeping more than usual, feeling distracted or unable to concentrate, or having difficulty completing schoolwork.
is that Dr. Jaime Friedmana pediatrician in San Diego, has seen her patients.
“I have seen children with reduced endurance who were unable to return to sport due to COVID-19. she told Healthline.
“I am very worried because there are so many people who believe that COVID will not affect children. It’s not ‘just a cold’ for me,” Friedman added.
Of these, only 1,201 were children and adolescents.
But experts say COVID-19 needs to be taken seriously in children, as the long-term consequences of lingering symptoms and impairments can be significant.
“If COVID-19 results in long-term learning disabilities, it can affect a child’s future. can affect them with
“There is increasing evidence that being infected with COVID can lead to chronic diseases such as diabetes, and that it can also affect physical health,” he added. There are many different possible effects, but the real tragedy is the lack of good solutions.
Although the study looked at children who were hospitalized, experts say even children who weren’t hospitalized could experience health problems after being infected with COVID-19.
“Some children have persistent symptoms and disability after COVID-19, even if they did not require hospitalization.” Dr. Julian BarnesA pediatric infectious disease doctor at Stanford Medicine Children’s Health in California told Healthline.
“Pediatricians have seen many children whose lives have been affected after the illness of COVID-19. You may not be able to participate in sports or other activities that you enjoyed, and even younger children may experience symptoms that affect their daily lives, such as needing to nap more often.
Experts who spoke with Healthline say the best thing parents can do to protect their children is to avoid COVID-19 by taking sensible precautions.
“Parents can ensure their children are kept up-to-date on COVID-19 immunizations (including boosters where eligible) that have been shown to reduce the risk of severe illness This is important even if children already have COVID-19,” Barnes said.
“Parents can also take sensible precautions to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19, such as wearing masks in crowded environments, especially indoors,” she added.
