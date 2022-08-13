Avian flu in Pa.: New cases found on Lehigh Valley farm; nearby N.J. farmers now on alert.





The detection of extremely infectious bird flu on a Northampton County farm this week is Pennsylvania’s first case in two months and the first in a backyard flock. Because of the case’s proximity to New Jersey, poultry farmers in neighboring Warren County now are instructed to be on alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. The virus can be fatal for domestic poultry but is not an immediate concern for humans. It spreads through birds’ bodily fluids, which can be picked up by vehicles, equipment or shoes. Signs of infection in birds include respiratory issues, swelling around the eyes, breathing through the mouth, lethargy and death. Pennsylvania’s latest case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed Thursday. It’s the first for the Lehigh Valley and the state’s first in a non-commercial flock, per the USDA. It affected 90 birds and was confirmed in test samples from a duck and chickens. The specific farm has not been publicly identified, but the finding requires testing by poultry farmers with a 12-mile radius that extends into southern Monroe and western Warren counties, say the Pennsylvania and New Jersey agriculture departments. Those within 6 miles must test and have permits to transport products. Poultry farms within 2 miles are under quarantine and cannot transport any poultry or products. The ag departments recommend preventing contact between domestic and wild birds, minimizing the number of people who visit the birds, and regularly using and cleaning a dedicated set of shoes and clothes for dealing with poultry. The 2022 avian influenza outbreak has so far affected 40 million birds from 400 flocks in 39 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That includes 17 affected flocks in Pennsylvania — until Thursday, all were in Lancaster and Berks counties. New Jersey has had one affected flock, a backyard producer in Monmouth County that was identified in May. The control area restrictions were ended a month later. Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to lehighvalleylive.com. Steve Novak may be reached at [email protected].

