Sexual Dysfunction, Long COVID-Related Hair Loss





From August 12, 2022 Hair lossdecrease libidoand erectile dysfunction have joined the list of more well-known symptoms associated with . long covid Large studies have found that in non-hospitalized patients study. Anuradhaa Subramanian, Ph.D., of the Institute for Applied Health, University of Birmingham, UK, led the study, which was published online on July 25. natural medicine. The team analyzed the electronic health records of 486,149 adults with COVID-confirmed patients in the UK between January 2020 and April 2021, compared to 1.9 million with no history of COVID. . feature. new symptoms The team identified 62 symptoms. This includes long-term well-known indicators of COVID such as fatigue and loss of strength. sense of smellshortness of breath, brain fog, as well as hair loss, sexual dysfunction, chest painfever, uncontrolled bowel movements, swollen limbs. “Differences in these symptoms reported between infected and uninfected groups were related to age, gender, ethnic group, socioeconomic status, body mass indexsmoking status, the presence of more than 80 health conditions, and previous reports of the same symptoms,” wrote Subramanian and co-investigator Dr. Shamil Haroon. summary of their study in conversation. Of the symptoms they found, they reported the World Health Organization’s Clinical case definition for the long COVID. They also found that people who were more likely to have persistent symptoms three months after COVID infection were more likely to be young, female, smokers, belong to certain ethnic minority groups, and be of low socioeconomic status. They were also more likely to be obese and with a range of health conditions. Haroon, an associate clinical professor at the University of Birmingham, said one reason young people seemed more likely to develop long-lasting COVID symptoms was that older people with COVID were more likely to be hospitalized. , states that it may not have been included in this study.

“Because we only considered adults who were not hospitalized, it’s possible that the older adults we included in the study were relatively healthy and had a lower symptom burden,” he says. Subramania says older patients were more likely to report persistent COVID-related symptoms in the study, but researchers also suspected that patients had various other conditions prior to infection (generally occurs more commonly in the elderly), we found the age to be young. as a risk factor for her COVID-related symptoms in the long term. Most patients were unvaccinated during the study period and results preceded the widespread Delta and Omicron variants. More than half (56.6%) of patients infected with the virus that causes COVID were diagnosed in 2020, compared to 43.4% in 2021. Fewer than 5% (4.5%) of patients infected with the virus and less than 4.7% of patients with COVID-19 had no documented evidence that they had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine before the study began. Hmm. Eric Topol, MD, Founder and Director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, La Jolla, CA, Editor-in-Chief of Medscape (WebMD’s sister site for healthcare professionals), More research is needed to see if results vary with vaccination status and evolving variants, he said. However, he says the study has several strengths: “Hair loss, decreased libido, and difficulty ejaculating are all new symptoms.” loss of sense of smell – This is not a new observation – was the most likely risk shown in the study, followed by hair loss. sneezedifficulty ejaculating, and decreased libidofollowed by chest pain with shortness of breath, fatigue, dyspnea, hoarseness, and fever. Three main clusters of symptoms Given the wide range of symptoms, the long-running COVID likely represents a continuum of conditions, the authors wrote. They found three main clusters.The largest, including about 80% of people with long-term COVID in the study, from fatigue headache, in pain. The second largest group (15%) showed symptoms primarily related to mental health and thinking skills. depressionanxiety, brain fog, and insomniaThe smallest group (5%) had respiratory symptoms, mainly shortness of breath. coughWhen Wheezing.

Farha Ikramuddin, MD, a physiotherapist and rehabilitation expert at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine in Minneapolis, says sorting symptoms into clusters will be key to starting to understand what makes COVID last longer. . She said the symptoms described in the paper are new to published research, but she’s certainly seen them in lengthy COVID clinics over time. Since only care data was used, the symptoms that could be detected were limited.) Ikramuddin said the paper’s strength is its size, but cautioned that it would be difficult to determine if members of the comparison group were truly COVID-free when the information was taken from medical records. In many cases, information is not recorded because people either test at home or do not test because they believe they have COVID. Evaluating non-hospitalized patients is also important, she says. Much of her research on COVID over time has been from hospitalized patients, and little is known about symptoms in patients with mild infections. “Patients who have been hospitalized and have had COVID for a long time look very different from patients who are not hospitalized,” Ikramuddin said. One of the clear messages from this paper is that listening and asking extensive questions about symptoms is important for COVID-infected patients. “counseling It has also become very important for patients. pandemic,” she says. Ikramudin said it will also be important to conduct a study on returning to work patients infected with the new coronavirus to see how many people can return and with what level of ability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20220812/sexual-dysfunction-hair-loss-linked-long-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos