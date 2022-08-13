Suspected Monkeypox Case Confirmed at Maricopa County Jail





An internal email obtained by the Arizona Republic said a person in the Maricopa County Jail “has suspected monkeypox.” An email sent Thursday to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials referred to “monkeypox inmates” being held in the prison clinic. “He is in medical isolation and will not be transferred or removed from his cell without medical supervision,” read an email to the sheriff’s office supervisor and commander. please give me. What is monkeypox? Number of Monkeypox Cases in Arizona and How Vaccine Is Obtained A reply from the shift supervisor said, “We have reviewed the CDC’s recommendations and are treating it as positive Covid at this time.” “Staff must wear N95 masks, gowns, gloves and eye protection at all times to deal with this inmate,” the letter said. Please, he is listed as a medical operation with precautions on his cell door.” Instructions to staff continued, suggesting that inmates’ clothing and linens should be placed in a biohazard bag before being sent to the laundry service. Sheriff’s Office staff are working with the Correctional Health Service, which provides health care to the prison population, on additional protocols that may be needed, according to the email. “There have been other incidents reported around prisons around the United States,” one email said. It seems we can.” “We treat it like Covid, but there are no studies that spread like Covid,” the email concludes. The sheriff’s office commander said that potentially infected people should wear masks and medical gowns and “if they must leave the quarantine area, they should wear long pants, long sleeves, bandages, or sheets or gowns.” Suggested covering the affected area. “Anyone who touches the lesion, or any clothing, linens, or surfaces that may have come into contact with the lesion, should wash their hands immediately,” the email suggests. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Virus can be spread by physical contact or respiratory dropletsFrom the time symptoms begin until the rash heals and a new layer of skin forms, it can spread. Asked for comment on the suspected infection on Friday night, Maricopa County communications director Fields Moseley said: “We are not discussing individual investigations into monkeypox or any other illness. There have been no reported cases.” “We have and will continue to provide health screenings for everyone entering prison,” Moseley said. It will be treated like an example: Public Health will conduct case investigations, conduct contact tracing to identify possible exposures, and determine appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the disease.” As of Friday, there were 11,177 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States, including 170 in Arizona, according to the CDC. Got a news tip about the Maricopa County Jail? Contact the reporter at [email protected] or at 812-243-5582. follow him on twitter @Jimmy Jenkins. Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix-breaking/2022/08/12/suspected-monkeypox-case-identified-maricopa-county-jail/10313961002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos