Monkeypox: Find out why foreigners flock to this Canadian city

14 seconds ago

Thousands of foreigners, including Americans, are flocking to Montreal, Canada, to get the monkeypox vaccine because of a shortage of monkeypox vaccine supplies in the United States, according to news agency AFP. The state capital has decided to offer monkeypox vaccination to those considered at risk.

Rob Stillson, an art director from Denver, Colorado, joined his husband and two daughters in line at the vaccination center to get vaccinated. America. “

In Montreal, authorities have decided to offer vaccinations to people who are at risk and want to stem the spread of the virus.

Donald Bing, an infectious disease expert at McGill University Health Center, told AFP: “We are fighting the pandemic by making them (tourists) vaccinated here. monkeypox infection here or go home

Since the immunization campaign began in mid-May, Montreal has provided monkeypox vaccine to 18,500 people, including 13% of foreigners. According to AFP, Montreal’s goal is to deliver 25,000 doses and vaccinate about 80% of the at-risk population, especially men who have sex with men or multiple partners.

“We hope that the vaccination strategy used by Montreal’s public health department will serve as a landmark for other health departments to use as a vaccination strategy against the monkeypox virus,” Bin said.

Last week, health officials in western British Columbia decided not to offer vaccines to foreigners, citing limited supplies. That’s why U.S. health officials on Tuesday approved a new injection procedure that could give him five times more people with the same amount of drug.

Canada enrolled 1,059 Monkeypox case As of August 11th of this year. Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency. Now that he has nearly 28,000 cases in more than 85 countries, the outbreak shows no signs of slowing down.

