Health
Corneas Made from Pig Skin Restore Human Vision: Study – The Hill
Story outline
- Corneal implants made from pig skin restored vision in 20 people with damaged or diseased corneas, according to a new study.
- The cornea is the clear part of the eye that covers the iris and pupil and allows light to enter the eye. Corneal disorders are her fourth most common cause of blindness, according to the report. WHO.
- The researchers hope that the results of this study will mean that implants can serve as an alternative to corneal transplants from humans, which are difficult to obtain, especially in some countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Implants made from pig skin have restored the sight of the visually impaired. To new research.
The implants used in this study replicate the human cornea (the clear part of the eye that covers the iris and pupil and allows light to enter) and is made from collagen protein found in pigs.
A pilot study published in the journal Nature Biotechnology was able to restore vision in 20 people with damaged or diseased corneas. Fourteen participants were completely blinded prior to the procedure.
A patient who lived in India and Iran had a condition called keratoconus, in which the cornea gradually thins and bulges outward.
Studies have shown that 24 months after receiving implants, all patients’ vision improved.
The study’s creators, a team of researchers from Sweden, India and Iran, hope implants will replace hard-to-get human corneal transplants.
Experts estimate that only one cornea is available for every 70 people who need a transplant, so there are about 12.7 million people waiting for a donated cornea.
The lack of access to donated corneas is even more acute in low- to middle-income countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
“The results show that it is possible to develop a biomaterial that meets all the criteria to be used as a human implant, which can be mass-produced and stored for up to two years, It will help us reach more people with visual impairments.” neil lagari saidco-author of the study and professor at Linköping University, Sweden.
“This avoids the shortage of donated corneal tissue and the problem of access to other treatments for eye disease.”
