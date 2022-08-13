University warns students of monkeypox risk





Placeholder while loading article action This summer, more and more cases of painful viral infections appeared at George Washington, Georgetown, and American universities. Now, those schools in the capital and others across the country have warned communities to be vigilant about a possible monkeypox epidemic in the coming weeks when students return to campus for the fall semester. Monkeypox-focused public health campaign comes as colleges manage a third back-to-school term overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. doing. turmoil in the last two years. This can complicate efforts to combat threats that are very different from covid-19.health officials say monkeypox spread Often through intimate skin-to-skin contact, including but not limited to sexual encounters. Officials also warn that it can be spread through contact with respiratory secretions or with bedding or towels used by an infected person. World ignored monkeypox threat, including signs of sexual transmission All of these sound like situations that could arise in a college dorm, dance floor, or other campus space. Ranit Mishori, Vice President and Chief Public Health Officer of Georgetown, said: “It’s very difficult for staff, students and faculty.” Mishori said Georgetown officials were aware of two recent cases in the community. GWU When AU officer A case has also been confirmed. News site Inside Higher Ed report Similar cases occurred this month at the University of Texas at Austin, Westchester University in Pennsylvania, and Bucknell University. Emory University president Gregory L. Fenves said the Atlanta campus was bracing for new health threats and keeping in mind that the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t gone away. “People are sick of covid,” he said. “This public health fatigue problem is real.” One of the most sensitive issues facing colleges and universities is how to communicate the epidemic so far in the United States, primarily among men who have sex with other men. Lynn R. Goldman, GWU’s dean of public health, said: She pointed out that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease and cannot be prevented with condoms. The American College Health Association said in a statement: However, campus communications can be tailored to different audiences to be most effective. Regardless of audience, it is important that communication communicates compassion, reduces stigma, and addresses fairness. “ Mishori said schools should brief athletes, coaches, parents and others about the virus. “We recognize that everyone is at risk, regardless of gender or sexual orientation,” she said. In recent days, the university has warned communities about how the virus spreads, the signs of infection (painful rashes that look like pimples or blisters, then scabs), and the extent of the threat the virus poses. I’m here. “Right now, the risk of monkeypox infection on campus is very low, and with proper safety precautions in place, there is nothing to worry about,” said David S. Reitman, medical director of the AU Student Health Center. I wrote in my message of August 8th. to the community. “Monkeypox is less contagious than COVID-19, and less likely to cause severe illness or death,” Reitman wrote, adding that transmission in classrooms and normal daily life is unlikely. I’m here. Spiridon S. Malinopoulos, chief medical officer at the University of Maryland, said on August 9 that people should take more precautions to protect themselves, such as washing their hands regularly and avoiding “close skin-to-skin contact” with an infected person. urged people on campus to take “daily precautions” I have a monkeypox-like rash. “ Mass vaccination, many solutions accepted university It has not yet been studied in monkeypox to protect against coronavirus. Monkeypox vaccine is in limited supply, and health officials are prioritizing those at high risk. What you need to know about the monkeypox vaccine DC Expands Eligibility for Monkeypox Vaccine to Meet Declining Demand Campus health centers will keep an eye on what a monkeypox rash looks like and will arrange for viral testing if students need it, officials said. Results can take up to five days, and students with suspected infections must be quarantined until they know if they are infected, Mishori said. According to Mishori, those with confirmed infections will likely need to be further quarantined for at least two weeks. may move to These are just one of many unwelcome scenarios in which colleges and universities everywhere are not doing well as the fall semester approaches. “We’re kind of on deck right now in terms of thinking ahead. What if we’re going to do that?” said GWU’s Goldman. “What if, what if, what if?”

