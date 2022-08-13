‘Anyone can get it’: UPMC says it’s ready and the public shouldn’t panic about monkeypox.News, Sports, Jobs

It was recently declared a global health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization. Monkeypox was originally transmitted to humans from mammals such as rodents and prairie dogs, and has spread from person to person in the United States and around the world, including regions.

“It is usually spread primarily by contaminated secretions through skin-to-skin contact. It is spread via prolonged intimate skin contact and respiratory secretions.” Dr. Rutul Dalal, Director of Infectious Diseases, UPMC North Central Pennsylvania, said:

The virus can be transmitted through respiratory secretions, such as when in close proximity to an infected individual for an extended period of time (less than 6 feet, about 3 hours or more), but the primary mode of transmission is through the skin. -Skin contact.

This is one of the main differences between monkeypox and COVID-19, which are commonly transmitted through respiratory secretions.

“[For monkeypox]Respiratory secretions come in second, but skin-to-skin contact comes first.” Dalal said.

Another difference between the two viruses is that so far no deaths from monkeypox have been recorded in this country.

“The fatality rate of COVID was 3-5% because it spread like wildfire, mainly through respiratory secretions. ” He said.

In public perception, monkeypox is often associated with men who have sex with men.

“Anyone can take it” Dalal said. “But initially, close intimate contact associated with sexual encounters is the biggest risk factor for this.

But again, it can happen to anyone, so be careful. It is wrong for people to disfellowship gay people. “ he emphasized.

“The infection can spread to women, children and heterosexual men.” he added.

Symptoms of monkeypox are fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, and rash. The rash, which begins as red, inflamed spots and can sometimes be itchy, is typical of the disease.

As the disease progresses, usually by the third day, the rash becomes dewy and develops into small pus-filled sacs, mainly on the face, genital and anal areas, and anywhere on the skin. Dalal said.

“It takes about two to four weeks for it to fully heal and for new skin to come in and take over. he explained.

People whose immune system is compromised because they are being treated with steroids or certain drugs are at risk because they are immune-compromised. , people with herpes infections, eczema, or atopic dermatitis are more susceptible to the virus.

“People with pre-existing skin conditions are more likely to catch it, and sometimes have more severe symptoms. Dalal said.

Dr. Dalal said if you think you might have monkeypox, the first thing to do is isolate yourself. and seek further advice.

“If it’s serious enough, that is, if the eyes are involved, or if the rectum or anal canal is severely inflamed, or if symptoms of breathing difficulties such as difficulty breathing or confusion begin to appear. will be prescribed medicine. He said.

But medicine is in short supply, but given. The health care provider then alerts the Ministry of Health.

After that, depending on the severity of your illness, you may be able to visit your primary care provider for a visit.

“But just giving them extra time to prepare and letting them know you’re coming will go a long way in containing this.” Dalal said.

Your health care provider will examine you to determine if you are a candidate for a special antiviral drug used to treat the virus.

“There is a vaccine for this disease, and there is some evidence that the vaccine given to smallpox many years ago can help prevent infection and, in some cases, initiate more rapid resolution of symptoms.” he said.

In the coming weeks, students will return to school.

“I’m more worried about college students coming back from vacations, not only because the spectrum of individuals studying at college is different, but because they may be in contact with people they shared vacations with.” Dalal said.

“So there is concern that this could increase, but looking back over the past few years, I don’t think it will reach COVID pandemic proportions.” He said.

“But there is definitely a trend, and it will increase the number of cases in our county.” he added.

UPMC is prepared for that possible scenario.

“Infection prevention officers and infectious disease doctors like myself are in contact with local health authorities.” He said. “Among all the UPMC hospital collections, we have strong policies regarding how we order certain tests when a suspicious individual comes in.

“As in the past, there are strong practices in place as to how isolation should be initiated and, as we have already seen, when certain subsets of the population should be vaccinated. increase.” He said.

UPMC provides weekly updates to its employees through email communications regarding the situation, and provides appropriate advice and appropriate telephone contact when suspicious cases are encountered.

“Any rash should be considered suspect for monkeypox, and it is strongly recommended that it not be touched with bare hands.” Dalal said.

In addition, UPMC encourages staff to use best possible isolation practices, including using gloves and N95 medical masks when possible and isolating patients properly and quickly, Dalal said.

“Communications are coming almost every day. In fact, as we talked about today, we also talked about our plans to start vaccinating high-risk individuals. [Monday],” Dalal said.

One thing Dalal stressed was not to panic about monkeypox.

“So far, this virus has shown no evidence to be deadly. Like COVID, masking and hand hygiene go a long way in protecting yourself. If you suspect you have a case or have been exposed to someone, isolate yourself immediately and contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible.” He said.

As people from all over the world come to town this week for the Little League Baseball World Series, Dalal said: “There should be more people around, and that’s why we need to be diligent and watch out for all sorts of suspicious symptoms.”

For more information about monkeypox, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website https://www.cdc.gov or the World Health Organization website https://www.who.int.







Get today’s breaking news and more in your inbox











