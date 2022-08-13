US polio cases ring alarm bells from New York to California

Delays in immunizing children due to the COVID-19 pandemic and general anti-vaccine sentiment may be contributing to polio’s most serious threat in the United States, sounding alarm bells from New York to California. I’m here.

In recent weeks, health officials in New York have identified the first polio diagnosis in the United States in nearly a decade. The person became paralyzed. Since then, the poliovirus has spread not only in two counties where patients live, but as of Friday, new york city.

The virus may be rebounding around the world.Jerusalem area this year suffered outbreakand the virus appeared London Waste water in June.

Now California health experts and officials have expressed concern.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Feller said there is debate about tracking polio in wastewater, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. Experts say this makes sense given the high number of travelers between Los Angeles and New York, and the fact that polio can be contracted even if you don’t have symptoms.

“The detection of poliovirus in New York City wastewater samples is alarming,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. Said in a statement. “For every identified case of paralytic polio, hundreds more may go undetected.”

New York health officials are treating the single case of polio as just the tip of the iceberg with the potential for a much larger spread. The thing is clear: the polio danger exists in New York today,” Bassett said. Said.

There is no cure for polio paralysis, said Dr. Peter Chinhong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco. However, polio can be prevented by vaccination, the effectiveness of which he is more than 90%.the baby is Given the 3 doses; 4th given to children between 4 and 6 years of age.

About 75% of people infected with polio asymptomaticothers may have flu-like symptoms. It can take him three to six days after contracting the poliovirus for the paralysis to wear off. symptoms appear. Paralysis can occur 7 to 21 days after infection.

Patients are usually infected by mouth through hands contaminated with the faeces of an infected person, but the virus can also be transmitted. expand Through sneezing or coughing of an infected person.

According to Chin-Hong, 1 in 1,000 people infected with polio can develop paralysis or weakness in the arms and legs. The disease can cause paralysis as the virus can infect the spinal cord.

For every 100 people with polio-induced paralysis, 2 to 10 people die because the virus can damage the muscles that help you breathe.

“Even children who appear to be fully recovered may develop new muscle soreness, weakness or paralysis when they reach adulthood 15 to 40 years later. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Say. This is known as post-polio syndrome.

Chin-Hong said the polio outbreak in New York was enough of a concern for clinicians to familiarize themselves with the disease.

“We are concerned because this is the first confirmed case in the United States in almost a decade,” Chin-Hong said at a recent Town Hall.

A case of paralytic polio occurred in Rockland County, a suburb just north of New York City.Rockland county worthy of attention There is a sizeable number of Orthodox Jews, among whom immunization rates are low.

Epidemics have hit Rockland County before.In late 2018, the county was the epicenter of a major incident. measles epidemic in the Orthodox Jewish community after being first detected in unvaccinated teenagers. His seven-month epidemic in the United States was his longest since 2000, according to the CDC. report.

Additionally, large outbreaks of COVID-19 have been observed in Orthodox Jewish communities in Rockland County and Brooklyn. linked Low vaccination coverage.

The polio case is an unimmunized 20-year-old male who traveled to Hungary and Poland earlier this year and was hospitalized in June. reportciting public health officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. The New York Times report The patient is a member of the Orthodox Jewish community.

Genetic analysis of a poliovirus sample from a patient shows it was taken from an infected person oral polio vaccinehas not been used in the United States since 2000, health officials say.

Oral vaccines contain live, attenuated poliovirus. “If it can be circulated in unvaccinated or unvaccinated people for long enough, the virus can revert to a form that can cause illness or paralysis in other people.” CDC Say.

Oral polio vaccine is used in parts of the world because it can be easily administered in drops.

Since 2000, the United States has used only inactivated poliovirus vaccines that do not cause disease.

After polio cases were made public, New York officials began testing wastewater for signs of the virus in stool samples. Confirmed Presence of poliovirus from waste water Samples taken in June and July in Rockland County and adjacent Orange County. They said this was evidence of localized polio infection.

Wastewater samples found in both counties were genetically linked For index polio cases.

“If you are an adult who has not been vaccinated or has not been vaccinated, please choose to get vaccinated now. Said in a statement. “Polio is completely preventable and its relapse should be actionable for all of us.”

The New York case is genetically linked Health officials said polio samples identified in Israel and Britain.

The outbreak in the Jerusalem area unvaccinated The 3-year-old boy developed paralysis in February and was later confirmed to have polio, according to the World Health Organization. The last polio case in Israel he occurred in 1988.

Since then, eight more children have tested positive for polio, all asymptomatic. Of her nine children who participated in the outbreak, eight had not been adequately vaccinated for their age group. according to To the Israeli Ministry of Health.

according to jerusalem postIsraeli health officials launched a campaign to encourage parents to vaccinate their children in response to an outbreak in Orthodox Jewish areas.By early July, the outbreak was under control. and no poliovirus was detected in the sewage in the previous month.

In New York, Rockland and Orange counties have some of the lowest. price Only about 60% of 2-year-olds received 3 doses. Statewide, her 2-year-old polio immunization coverage is about 79%.

of new york cityApproximately 86% of children aged 6 months to 5 years received 3 doses. In some areas of Brooklyn, such as Williamsburg and Bedford-Stuyvesant, vaccination coverage is about 60%.

About 80% of the population needs to be vaccinated against polio to prevent the spread of the virus, Chin-Hong said.

The polio epidemic could become “a phenomenon that we are seeing as vaccination coverage declines in communities,” Chin-Hong said.

“As we saw in 2015, vaccination coverage was low in many communities, which is really worrying me,” he added, adding that the 2014 campaign, which began at Disneyland and spread to eight states in Canada and Mexico. Most are unvaccinated people, referring to the 15-year measles epidemic. “We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has facilitated the largest ongoing vaccination setback in 30 years.”

A study published in October in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that weekly pediatric vaccination coverage in eight U.S. health care systems is fairly high. low Early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Interventions are needed to facilitate catch-up vaccination,” said the report.

In response to the 2014-15 measles outbreak, California passed law Prohibit vaccine exemptions, including polioamong schoolchildren based on parental beliefs. medical exemption Allowed.

Evaluating polio vaccination coverage in California is difficult, especially among adults.

In 2019-2020, 96.5% of enrolled kindergarteners were fully immunized against polio. State diagram show. This is up from his 92.6% in the 2013-14 grades.

No recent data available. “California’s routine immunization coverage, including the polio vaccine, declined early in the COVID-19 pandemic,” the State Department of Public Health said.

“As the new school year approaches, more than one in eight children in California will have to catch up on routine vaccines that were missed or delayed during the pandemic,” a department official said in a statement to The Times. I am writing to “Long years of school vaccination requirements and other measures have made it possible to catch up on necessary vaccinations.”

As is always the case in a state as large and diverse as California, overall coverage is only part of the story. According to state data, in 2019-20, less than 93% of kindergarten-enrolled children in 10 counties (Eldorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Caan, Mendocino, Mono, Nevada, Santa Cruz, Sutter, Trinity) were polio-preventive. had been vaccinated.

In Los Angeles, polio vaccination coverage among kindergarteners is about 97% and “has not changed significantly over time,” according to the County Public Health Department. However, data for the year of COVID-19 is not easily accessible.

Feller said efforts are underway in Los Angeles County to work with pediatricians to “ensure that children receive routine immunizations.”

“Today we are talking about polio … as full immunizations for children have declined during the pandemic, this could be any of the many infectious diseases that we were less concerned about in the past. There is a risk,” the public health director said. “So making sure families have access to the right information is a big challenge right now.”