Sask Health warns public of increased risk of developing monkeypox





Saskatchewan health officials are warning the public of the high risk of monkeypox from anonymous sexual contact. Recent known cases have been linked to this form of infection, and information reported to Public Health in connection with travel within and outside the state has raised alarm. read more:

18+ eligible for second COVID-19 vaccine booster in Saskatchewan on Monday Saskatchewan Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Saqib Shahab said: “We believe there is a high risk of seeing ongoing infections in Saskatchewan right now.” Three monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the prefecture. Shahab said previous cases have come from people exposed outside Saskatchewan, but now there are people exposed inside Saskatchewan. The story continues under the ad “There is evidence that radiation exposure is occurring in Saskatchewan,” Shahab said. “Often through anonymous sexual contact. This is very similar to what we see in other provinces of Canada and internationally.” Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that causes fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, lethargy, and a rash on the body. Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. It spreads out like this: Intimate and personal, often skin-to-skin contact.

Touching bodily fluids or lesions of an ill person.

Exposure to contaminated objects such as bed linen and clothing. People who think they have monkeypox can contact Healthline 811 to determine if they are at risk and if they are eligible for the vaccine. read more:

Saskatchewan childcare costs to be reduced by 70% starting Sept. 1 Eligibility for monkeypox vaccine has been extended to close contacts over the age of 18 or adults deemed to be at high risk of exposure. Referrals are available through 811. “With travel and summer exchanges, this risk has inevitably changed,” Shahab said. “Now we are actually opening up the vaccine to specific groups, not just post-exposure, but pre-exposure as well.” The story continues under the ad The state has ordered additional vaccines that are useful both pre-exposure and post-exposure, and will order more if demand increases. Shahab hopes that an increase in vaccines and recognition of symptoms will keep transmission low in the state. “Both in Saskatchewan and Canada, through all these measures to raise awareness so that people can recognize symptoms, isolate, seek testing, and seek pre-exposure vaccines, we truly believe that this outbreak can be controlled. I hope,’ he said. If you have recently been in contact with someone with suspected or confirmed monkeypox and develop a fever or other symptoms of illness, call HealthLine 811 or talk to your healthcare provider immediately .















4:16

About 50% of Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Used, Canada Passes 1,000 Cases: Tam





