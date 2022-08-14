Poliovirus re-emerges in rich economies, revealing vaccination gaps

Public health officials in wealthy economies are scrambling to stop a resurgence of polio.

On Friday, New York City health officials said: was detected Polio in samples taken from sewage systems. Last month, a New York suburban man was diagnosed with the first case in the United States since 2013.

London health officials announced this week that they would provide a polio vaccine booster To hundreds of thousands of children after the virus was detected in London wastewater. Israel had previously identified its first case since 1988, with a cluster in war-torn Ukraine where health services were under great strain.

This situation has raised concerns that vaccine hesitation and global conflicts could lead to a resurgence of the disease, which was on the brink of global eradication.

Polio was one of the most feared childhood diseases for most of the 20th century, killing and disabling tens of thousands of people each year. However, with the development of a vaccine in the 1950s and a global campaign against the disease that began in 1988, by 2019 the number of infected people had dropped to just 175 and the number of endemic countries surpassed Pakistan. and Afghanistan.

But its re-emergence in Europe and the US, and disruptions to immunization programs (the Covid-19 pandemic, disruptions caused by wars in places like Ukraine and Afghanistan) have alarmed public health officials.

“Routine immunization coverage has fallen sharply globally as countries grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic. On the surface, this shows the fragility of national immunization systems. ,” said Siddhartha Dutta, World Health Organization Regional Advisor for Vaccine-Preventable Diseases in Europe.

Last month, WHO and UNICEF released data showing the largest continuous decline in childhood immunization in 30 years, with at least 25 million infants missing life-saving vaccines by 2021. did. Compared to 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

After an unvaccinated man developed paralysis and was diagnosed with polio on July 21 in Rockland County, about 30 miles northwest of New York City, New York health officials said Friday that hundreds of people have already tested positive for the virus. warned that it may be infected with

This suburban county has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States. Authorities are considering setting up immunization centers, distributing leaflets urging people to get vaccinated, and offering polio boosters to boost people’s immunity.

Dr. Mary Leahy, chief executive of Bon Secours Charity Health System, one of Rockland’s largest hospital groups, said the virus is probably unknown because three-quarters of people infected show no symptoms. He said he had infected many people before he knew it.

“They have polio, but they walk around and don’t know they have polio. Only about 25% develop flu-like symptoms . . . develop paralysis. Less than 1% do.”

Genetic studies of the New York case link it to the Israeli and London polioviruses, suggesting a transnational link.The virus detected is a strain related to the live, attenuated poliovirus contained in the oral polio vaccine This is an example of vaccine-derived polio. If it circulates long enough in a population with unvaccinated people and is then allowed to mutate, it can cause disease and paralysis.

Rockland County’s 2-year-old vaccination coverage is 60%, well below the statewide average of 78%. WHO says he needs 95% vaccination coverage to get herd immunity.

Rockland has a large and growing Orthodox Jewish population. Dorit Rice, a law professor at the University of California, Hastings School of Law, said the Orthodox community in the Rockland area has been actively sought by anti-vaccine activists nationwide, and they have held rallies and He said he is distributing leaflets that raise fears about vaccination.

“While Judaism has nothing against vaccines, some certain Jewish Orthodox communities have concerns. They live closed lives in multigenerational homes with many children. It’s a vulnerable region to the epidemic in a very real sense because there are so many people,” she said.

Local tensions over immunization remain high after measles outbreaks in 2018 and 2019 that infected hundreds of people, mostly in Rockland’s ultra-Orthodox community.

New York Jewish Week and other local publications report The man who contracted polio in Rockland is orthodox, but local health officials have not confirmed this due to concerns about stigmatizing the community.

A New York state senator also last month identified infected polio patients as Orthodox Jews, claiming that some private Jewish schools have a history of not adhering to vaccination requirements. He later retracted his statement after opposition from Jewish groups.

“One thing about this polio case is that it happened in the country of Rockland, which had a major measles outbreak two years ago, which suggests a reluctance to get vaccinated.” .

“It’s a problem because a lot of young parents these days haven’t seen polio. It’s not part of their consciousness. The reality is that when you get polio, the treatments today are the same as they were in the 1950s.” Therefore, the best response is to get vaccinated.”

Health care providers in Rockland say the fear of polio is prompting some previously hesitant people to get vaccinated.

Amanda Salzman, communications director at Refuah Health in Rockland, said:

Nearly 500 of the 2,000 total polio vaccines countywide have been administered in clinics so far, Salzman said.

Health experts say the latest cases demonstrate the need for vigilance in vaccination efforts and the need for governments to support efforts to eradicate polio globally. The program is seeking $4.6 billion to complete immunization efforts in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“The need to identify funding is huge,” said Dr. Jay Wenger, who heads the polio eradication program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “The importance of getting it is that we don’t have these viral episodes in New York or London or anywhere.”

Additional reporting by Donato Paolo Mancini, London