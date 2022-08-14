Increased risk of monkeypox in Saskatchewan: SHA





The Saskatchewan State Department of Health (SHA) has warned the public of the increased risk of monkeypox from anonymous sexual contact. “So far, we have had three cases exposed outside the state,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical and Health Officer. “We believe the situation has changed in the last week. Shahab noted that exposure occurs almost exclusively to people in the gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men (gbMSM) communities. “We now believe there is a high risk of seeing ongoing infections within Saskatchewan … especially in this community.” Shahab noted that these trends are similar to those seen across Canada. He urged those in Saskatchewan at risk not to hesitate to reach out. “If you are part of the gbMSM community, it is very important that at the first signs of illness you contact Healthline (811) for advice, get tested, and isolate until a diagnosis is made. is.” Improving vaccine eligibility The SHA, after being alerted, has announced that its monkeypox vaccine requirements will be expanded to both post-exposure and pre-exposure. Public Health Canada has secured 99,000 doses of the vaccine, and 50,000 doses have been administered to provinces so far, Shahab said. Targets for vaccination include high-risk contacts over the age of 18, ideally identified within 4 days and up to 14 days after exposure. Those who are at high risk of radiation exposure are also eligible. SHA standards include: Being transgender or self-identifying as bisexual, bisexual, gay, or men who have sex with men (MSM) and one or more of the following: have recently (within the last 6 months) had a sexually transmitted disease;

Reports having had two or more sexual partners in the past six months.

have had or plan to have sexual contact, including the exchange of money or other goods for sexual services, in the past six months;

Report having or planning to have sexual contact (within the past 6 months) at an event or social gathering with MSM-themed sexual activity (sauna, bathhouse, club).

have had or are planning to have sexual contact with an anonymous partner within the past 6 months (via an event or hookup app);

planning to travel to any part of Canada within the next 3 months or to any country currently reporting monkeypox cases; Also Individuals over the age of 18 who work or volunteer at events or social gatherings where MSM-themed sex acts (saunas, baths, clubs) are held. SHA outlines how to properly isolate and protect others while infected with monkeypox. website. Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that causes fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, lethargy, and a rash on the body. According to SHA, the disease does not spread easily from person to person. Monkeypox is transmitted by: Intimate and personal, often skin-to-skin contact.

Touching bodily fluids or lesions of an ill person.

Exposure to contaminated objects such as bed linen and clothing. There are currently approximately 30,000 monkeypox cases worldwide, of which approximately 1,000 occur in Canada. Saskatchewan’s current vaccination standards and its overall approach have been informed by the responses of other provinces, such as Ontario and Quebec, Shahab said. “We really hope that this approach in Saskatchewan will help us avoid a surge in cases and prevent further transmission.”

