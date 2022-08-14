Vaccine lines are running low as SF opens monkeypox clinics first weekend





paper A monkeypox clinic in San Francisco opened for the first time Saturday morning. It was intended to give people the chance to take shots outside of normal business hours. As usual, vaccine seekers arrived to queue hours before the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital opened. Carlos Munoz showed up early from Oakland. Because he saw pictures and videos of how long the line stretched. “I heard people were waiting in line for two or three hours,” he said. That’s why I decided to come here as soon as possible.” He waited a total of 10 minutes to get the vaccine. The same story applies to Benjamin his Trang who traveled from San Mateo. “I brought a book and everything,” Tran said. “I expected to wait over an hour.” Those who showed up were quickly in and out with vaccines. So was his second walk-up vaccine site in the city on the Kaiser Permanente campus along San Francisco’s Geary. Dr. Susan Ehrlich, CEO of SF General, said: “It’s about making sure we have enough vaccines to be open on Saturday.” This weekend’s vaccine supply came from an allotment of 10,000 doses received by the San Francisco Public Health Department earlier this week. While it may be easy to conclude that shorter wait times mean public health leaders are making progress, UCSF infectious disease physician Peter Chinhong says that reading a short line of I say not too much. “I think it’s just a fraction of the demand right now,” he said. “It’s just people who answer the phone and hear from friends they’re connected with and who know when it’s open and how long it’s open.” Dr. Chin-Hong says the next step is to try to vaccinate people who are not easily reachable. People who cannot get to the clinic or access resources to know when the clinic is open. “There are a lot of things I think we can aim for, but we’re not there yet,” said Dr. Chinhong. Another step to consider – when can health authorities begin a second dose of vaccine? For the time being, you will only be able to receive the second dose as directed by your doctor. According to the SFDPH, people with moderately to severely compromised immunity may benefit from a second dose of the vaccine, as the first dose may not confer immunity. This includes people undergoing active cancer treatment, taking drugs that suppress the immune system, and people with advanced or untreated HIV infection. It is not yet clear when the second dose for the general public will be available soon, or when another shipment of vaccines will arrive in San Francisco.

