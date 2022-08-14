HIV drug shortage is India’s challenge to ending AIDS





Some people living with HIV have their regimen changed due to the unavailability of certain ARVs.



Some people living with HIV have their regimen changed due to the unavailability of certain ARVs.



In June, the national PLHIV (People Living with HIV) network began seeing a severe shortage of certain antiretroviral (ARV) drugs at antiretroviral therapy (ART) centers. These included a pediatric formulation and dolutegravir, a cornerstone of HIV treatment. In the heat of the summer, PLHIV has been peacefully protesting inside the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) premises for the past 23 days.of Darna calls attention to the need for urgent procurement of ARVs and the unintended consequences of weak and ineffective supply chains. virus suppression

People living with HIV need to be treated with a combination of drugs known as antiretroviral therapy to keep the virus under control, stay healthy, and prevent transmission of the virus to HIV-negative partners. Continuous antiretroviral therapy is very important to keep the virus under control. However, if treatment delivery is inadequate or patchy, the virus can mutate into resistant forms. We have seen first-hand the development of resistance to regimens and increased susceptibility to life-threatening bacterial and fungal infections. Governments such as the Indian government have made considerable progress in providing access to testing and antiretroviral therapy (ART) for people living with HIV. Although the number of AIDS-related deaths has declined since 2004, progress has stalled in recent years, highlighting the need to address health system challenges such as disrupted drug supply chains to end AIDS. has become Disruptions in the supply chain of life-saving HIV drugs are nothing new. It is the failure of the pooled procurement mechanism that has caused widespread recurrent shortages over the past decade that have affected many states. The National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is the key agency responsible for monitoring and coordinating the activities of the National AIDS Control Program (NACP), and the Central Medical Services Association is responsible for centralized bidding and management. I am in charge of Joint procurement of various HIV products, including antiretroviral drugs. Tenders for joint procurement of life-saving antiretroviral drugs faced bureaucratic delays in 2014, 2017 and again in 2022. lack of treatment

A few days ago, NACO claimed in a public communication that 95% of PLHIV are not facing shortages. But, by its own admission, the current shortage affects 5% of his 14.5 million. People living with HIV report that ART centers struggle to keep up with treatment. PLHIV receives a minimum “monthly dose” from the ART center. These days, they have to travel multiple times a month to get their pills, and poor patients don’t have the resources to travel often, which has a chilling effect on adherence. Some patients have changed regimens because of the unavailability of certain ARVs and are concerned that these changes are based on World Health Organization guidelines and may compromise future treatment options. increase. Some people with PLHIV have been asked to take multiple doses of the pediatric formulation instead of the adult formulation. As a result, the burden of the pill has increased, and I fear that in the near future children living with HIV will be unable to take medication. Also, if pediatric doses are not available, adult tablets may break or crush, resulting in uneven dosages or an unpleasant taste that children do not like, making it difficult for caregivers to take medication. compliance becomes difficult. The peaceful Darna of the NACO office has drawn government attention to the timely bidding and procurement of HIV drugs, holding accountable the Central Medical Services Association, the Ministry of Health’s procurement agency responsible for bidding on ARVs, and saving lives. aims to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines that save process. The shortage of health products in health program supply chains is not unique to India, but is commonly experienced in lower and middle income settings. However, India has IT-enabled community monitoring tools that are free to use. action required

What is urgently needed is the political will of the Ministry of Health to take the necessary steps to ensure that programs such as HIV and TB do not experience drug shortages in the future, as has happened over the past decade. is. If ignored, the consequences affect right to health and promote drug resistance. This is a major public health challenge for the country. ( Loon Gangte is an HIV activist for the International Treatment Readiness Coalition. Leena Menghaney is a pharmaceutical, legal and policy attorney..)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/hiv-drugs-shortage-is-a-challenge-to-ending-aids-in-india/article65764416.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos