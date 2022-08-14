Health
Poliovirus resurgence is an urgent wake-up call on how to prevent crisis
Some crises strike suddenly and without warning, while others are immediately apparent as they appear on the horizon.
The recent resurgence of polio in the US and UK is a rare crisis that falls into both categories, as evidenced by these headlines. forbes Last 3 months:
Polio epidemic detected in London sewage for first time in decades (June 23rd)
First U.S. polio case reported in New York in almost a decade (July 21st)
Poliovirus found in New York City sewage, health officials say (August 12th)
“Tip of the iceberg”
“a Polio confirmed in New York Last month was “just the tip of the iceberg,” indicating that “there must be hundreds of cases circulating in the community.” [according to] U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention senior official CNN report yesterday.
Polio is also an example of a crisis that could be prevented, or at least minimized, thanks to the availability of a polio vaccine.Unfortunately, vaccination rates in some places insufficient to guarantee permanent eradication of the disease.
“Polio is a very serious virus that can have devastating lifelong consequences. a handful of people I live in an iron lung today because of polio I contracted decades ago. ” Dr. Laura Purdy Observe by email.
Crisis prevention and mitigation
For business executives, the situation unfolding in New York and London is an urgent reminder to take all appropriate steps now to manage, prevent or mitigate the crisis for your business or organization. Best practices include:
- Identify and address potential crisis triggers
- Create or update a contingency plan
- Regularly test your plan against different crisis scenarios to make sure it works when you need it
- Appoint a crisis management team before a crisis occurs
- Ensure all the resources needed to effectively respond to any crisis
Government officials seem to be doing their best to stop the poliovirus from reappearing.
“Public health officials are handling the situation appropriately. We have full transparency regarding the unfolding event.” Dr. Okeke-IgbokweA public health expert and medical adviser to the New York State Department of Health’s CDC Foundation, he said in an email.
advocate for vaccination
“As epidemiological research progressed, the general public was informed about the best ways to protect themselves from polio (such as vaccination). Public health officials and the medical community continue to advocate of vaccination And advise everyone to stay up to date with the polio vaccine series,” she said.
CDC Considering Options
The CDC is “considering a range of options to protect people from polio, including providing vaccine boosters to children in the community, as UK health officials are doing now in London. and recommend boosters for certain adult groups,” Dr. Joseph Romerosaid the director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. CNN.
“We are looking at all aspects of how to address this. At this time, we do not have a definitive answer,” he said.
1955 Vaccines dramatically reduce infectious diseases
“Polio was once one of the most dangerous diseases in the United States, causing more than 15,000 paralysis cases each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” forbes report.
“The introduction of a vaccine in 1955 dramatically reduced the number of infectious diseases. According to the CDC, widespread vaccination prevented the virus that causes the disease from being transmitted year-round. Since 1979. , there have been no confirmed cases of polio in the United States, infected travelers It has since brought the virus into the country, most recently in 2013. ” forbes.
