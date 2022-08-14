





MARQUETTE — Michigan residents 18 and older can now take Novavax, another COVID-19 vaccine option, to protect against serious illness and death from the virus. On July 13, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for use in the primary series of two doses in people 18 years and older. Following this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization Advisory Board recommended the use of her Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in this population, which was approved by the CDC. “Having multiple types of vaccines gives people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine more choice and flexibility.” MDHHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a statement: “The COVID-19 vaccine remains the best defense against the virus and helps prevent serious illness and death. I keep pushing for it.” The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is the first COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine recommended for use in the United States, MDHHS said. During clinical trials, he was found to be over 90% effective in preventing serious illness from COVID-19. Adults over the age of 18 should receive an initial series of 2 doses, 3 to 8 weeks apart. Shorten the interval between the first and second doses by 3 weeks in moderately or severely immunocompromised patients, adults over 65 years of age, and in situations of growing concern about higher community-level or individual risk of COVID-19 recommend to. seriously ill. No booster doses with the COVID-19 vaccine are currently allowed for adults in this age group undergoing the Novavax Primary Series, MDHHS said. distributed and not all providers carry the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 100,000 doses are available for order by vaccine providers in Michigan. To find Novavax providers, visit vacces.gov. To date, more than 6.7 million Michigan residents ages 5 and older have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to MDDHS. Eligible Michigan residents are encouraged to keep their immunizations up to date. This includes booster doses that provide additional protection. It also includes residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks can spread rapidly and additional protection is strongly recommended. Free test available MDHHS has announced an expanded partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act to provide 180,000 free COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households anywhere in the state. Previously, testing was only available in some regions. Residents can request tests until the end of this month. Households will receive one kit containing five tests. “Testing is an important and useful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19, reducing the risk of contracting our loved ones and neighbors.” Bagdasarian said in a statement. “As many families prepare to return to school, we encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests. Rockefeller to ensure equitable access to tools to prevent COVID-19 We are grateful for our partnership with the Foundation.” All Michigan households can order a free COVID-19 test through AccessCovidTests.org. Each household typically receives one kit containing five tests within a week of ordering. Individuals without internet access can call 211 to help order a test. This program is in addition to the free at-home tests available through our federal partnership with the U.S. Postal Service.



