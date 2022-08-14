Health
Social isolation and loneliness increase risk of death from heart attack and stroke
Social isolation and loneliness increase the risk of dying from heart attack and/or stroke by about 30%, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association. American Heart Association Journal, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. The statement also identifies a lack of data on interventions that may improve cardiovascular health in socially isolated or lonely people.
“More than 40 years of research have clearly shown that both social isolation and loneliness are associated with adverse health effects,” said the chair of the scientific statement writing group, clinical medicine and said Crystal Wiley Cené, MD, MPH, FAHA, professor of clinical medicine. Chief Executive Officer for Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of California, San Diego. “Given the prevalence of social distancing across the United States, the public health implications are enormous.”
The risk of social isolation increases with age due to living factors such as widowhood and retirement. Nearly a quarter of adults in the United States over the age of 65 are socially isolated, and the prevalence of loneliness is even higher, estimated at 22% to 47%. But young adults also experience social isolation and loneliness. A study for her Making Caring Common project at Harvard University described “Generation Z” (adults currently aged 18-22) as the loneliest generation. Increased isolation and loneliness among young adults can be attributed to higher social media usage and less engagement in meaningful face-to-face activities.
The data also suggest that social isolation and loneliness may have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among young adults aged 18 to 25, older adults, women, and low-income individuals. I’m here.
Social isolation is defined as infrequent direct contact with people for social relationships, such as family, friends, or members of the same community or religious group. Loneliness is when you feel alone or less connected to others than you would like. “Social isolation and loneliness are related, but not the same thing,” Sene explains. “Individuals live relatively isolated lives and do not feel lonely. Conversely, people with many social contacts may still experience loneliness.”
The writing group reviewed studies on social isolation published up to July 2021 to examine the relationship between social isolation and cardiovascular and brain health. they found:
- Social isolation and loneliness are common, but the determinants of cardiovascular and brain health are poorly recognized.
- Lack of social ties is associated with an increased risk of premature death from all causes, especially in men.
- Isolation and loneliness were associated with elevated inflammatory markers, and people with less social ties were more likely to experience physiological symptoms of chronic stress.
- When assessing risk factors for social isolation, the relationship between social isolation and its risk factors goes both ways. Depression can lead to social isolation, and social isolation can make you more likely to experience depression.
- Childhood social isolation is associated with increased cardiovascular risk factors in adulthood, including obesity, hypertension, and elevated blood sugar levels.
Transportation, living arrangements, dissatisfaction with family relationships, and socio-environmental factors such as pandemics and natural disasters are also factors that affect social ties.
“In general, there is strong evidence linking social isolation and loneliness to an increased risk of worsening heart and brain health. are sparse,” Cené said.
The evidence is most consistent for an association between social isolation, loneliness, and death from heart disease and stroke, with a 29% increased risk of heart attack and/or death from heart disease, and a 29% increased risk of stroke and death from stroke. “Social isolation and loneliness are also associated with poor prognosis in individuals who already have coronary heart disease or stroke,” Cené added.
Mortality in heart patients who were socially isolated increased 2- to 3-fold over 6 years of follow-up. If a socially isolated adult has three or fewer social contacts with her per month, she may have a 40% higher risk of recurrent stroke or heart attack. In addition, 5-year heart failure survival was significantly higher in socially isolated individuals (60%) and in those who were socially isolated and clinically depressed (62%) with more social contact and lower than those who did not. depressed (79%).
Social isolation and loneliness are also associated with behaviors that adversely affect cardiovascular and brain health, such as lower self-reported levels of physical activity, reduced fruit and vegetable intake, and increased sedentary time. . Multiple large studies have found a significant association between loneliness and being more likely to smoke.
“There is an urgent need to develop, implement, and evaluate programs and strategies to reduce the negative effects of social isolation and loneliness on cardiovascular and brain health, especially for at-risk populations.” Physicians should ask patients whether they are satisfied with the frequency of their social activities and level of interaction with friends and family. We need to be prepared to refer someone with an illness or stroke — to community resources to help them connect with others.”
Some populations are more vulnerable to social isolation and loneliness, and more research is needed to understand how social isolation affects cardiovascular and brain health in these groups. Bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people; people with disabilities; restricted, recent immigrants, imprisoned.
This review focuses on research in older adults aimed at reducing social isolation and loneliness. These studies show that fitness programs and recreational activities in senior centers and interventions that address negative self-esteem and other negative thoughts show promise in reducing isolation and loneliness. It turns out that
This review did not identify any studies aimed at reducing social isolation with the specific goal of improving cardiovascular health.
“It is unclear whether being isolated (social isolation) or feeling isolated (loneliness) is most important for cardiovascular and brain health. Because there are very few,” Cené said. “Examining the links between social isolation, loneliness, coronary heart disease, stroke, dementia and cognitive impairment to better understand the mechanisms by which social isolation and loneliness affect cardiovascular and brain health. We need more research.”
This scientific statement was prepared by a volunteer writing group on behalf of the Social Determinants and Care Quality and Outcomes Research Council of the Health Committee of the American Heart Association’s Council on Epidemiology and Prevention. Preventive Scientific Committee of the Council on Epidemiology and Prevention and the Council on Care Quality and Outcomes Research; Preventive Scientific Committee of the Council on Epidemiology and Prevention and the Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing; Council on Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology meeting. and the Stroke Council.
Scientific statements from the American Heart Association help raise awareness and facilitate informed health care decisions about cardiovascular disease and stroke issues. A scientific statement outlines what is currently known about the topic and areas where additional research is needed. Scientific statements inform the development of guidelines but do not make treatment recommendations. The American Heart Association guidelines provide the association’s official clinical practice recommendations.
Co-authored by Vice Chair Theresa M. Beckie, Ph.D., FAHA. Mario Sims, Ph.D., FAHA; Shakira F. Suglia, Sc.D., MS, FAHA. Brooke Aggarwal, Ed.D., MS, FAHA; Natalie Moyes, M.D.; Monik C. Jiménez, SM, Sc.D., FAHA. Dr. Bamba Gay. and Louise D. McCullough, MD, Ph.D. Author disclosures are provided in the manuscript.
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220804102547.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Sylvia Fowles WNBA Retirement Tribute – LSU August 14, 2022
- Letter obtained by CNN shows FDA defends new monkeypox vaccine strategy against vaccine makers August 14, 2022
- Monkeypox only spreads to surfaces in certain cases — here’s what you need to know August 14, 2022
- The war in Ukraine: Russia said to stop launching nuclear power plants August 14, 2022
- Up to 30 monkeypox cases in Alabama as US total exceeds 11,000 August 14, 2022