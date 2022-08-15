Health
Are circulating SARS-CoV-2 RNA or spike protein levels associated with acute disease severity?
In a recent study posted on medrex sib*Preprint server, researchers hospitalized with acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and patients with and without acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC).
Background
There have been considerable research advances on acute symptoms of COVID-19. However, PASC data are missing. To identify individuals most likely to develop PASC and explore targets for the development of potential anti-SARS-CoV-2 drugs, it is imperative to elucidate the mechanisms underlying the pathophysiology of PASC. .
About research
In the current study, researchers sought to determine whether circulating SARS-CoV-2 S or RNA was associated with acute COVID-19 severity and whether persistence of viral components correlated with PASC symptoms. I investigated.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 S and RNA in plasma obtained from 151 acute COVID-19 (n=116, symptomatic and hospitalized) or PASC patients were analyzed and the diagnosis of COVID-19 was confirmed by polymerase chain was confirmed by the reaction (PCR). test. Based on the World Health Organization (WHO) Disease Severity/Clinical Progression Score, acute COVID-19 patients were classified as: (i) moderate COVID-19 without oxygen (O2) requirement (n=39), (ii) moderate COVID-19 requiring supplemental oxygen (n=40), and (iii) severe COVID-19 (n=37).
Individuals who experienced one or more COVID-19 symptoms >8 weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis were considered PASC patients. Additionally, 12 patients from the acute COVID biorepository were included in the analysis. Samples from the acute COVID-19 group were obtained on the first day of enrollment and every 3 days until hospital discharge or death.
Samples from the PASC group were collected on the recruitment day, at least 18 weeks after the acute phase of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 RNA extracted from the samples was evaluated by reverse transcription droplet digital PCR (RT-ddPCR) test. Plasma-derived small extracellular vesicles (SEV) were isolated and analyzed, and SARS-CoV-2 S and SEV levels were measured by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).
demographics, comorbidities, body mass index (BMI), COVID-19 symptoms, the time from the most recent SARS-CoV-2 positive report to study recruitment was obtained from the REDCap survey and/or electronic medical records. Surveys were conducted using the WHO His Post-COVID Condition Case Report Form (Post-COVID-19 CRF) at the time of recruitment and every 3 months.
result
A positive correlation with SARS-CoV-2 S was observed in hospitalized patients with acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. D-dimer, duration of hospital stay, WHO peak score, and between SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels and LDH (lactate dehydrogenase, a tissue damage biomarker) levels. A comparison of 33 PASC patients (PASC-positive) with post-COVID-19 symptoms and 14 PASC-negative patients showed the likely presence of SARS-CoV-2 and viral RNA among PASC patients. indicated (in some cases quite high levels). ) compared with patients with acute SARS-COV-2 infection.
SARS-CoV-2 RNA positivity was higher in PASC patients with acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas SARS-CoV-2 S was similar between the two groups. Moreover, some SARS-CoV-2 S proteins bound to EVs that did not contain SARS-CoV-2 RNA in their vesicles. SARS-CoV-2 RNA was found in 33%, 35%, and 37% of patients with moderate COVID-19 without O2, moderate COVID-19 with O2, and severe COVID-19, respectively. Detected in %. group.
The corresponding percentages of the three groups with SARS-CoV-2 S presence were 51%, 68%, and 68%, respectively. Approximately 45%, 37%, and 50% of SARS-CoV-2 S-positive samples in the corresponding groups showed SARS-CoV-2 S in EVs. SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels were significantly correlated with her BMI values in severe her COVID-19 patients.
Overall positivity rates for SARS-CoV-2 RNA and S protein were 35% and 62%, respectively, in symptomatic acute COVID-19 patients. Approximately 34% and 6% of patients in the acute COVID-19 group were positive for SARS-CoV-2 S only and SARS-CoV-2 RNA only. Symptoms of PASC were more likely to develop in women with respiratory comorbidities such as obstructive sleep apnea and asthma.
PASC-negative patients were more likely to have diabetes, renal disease, and coronary artery disease, and were more likely to be hospitalized for acute COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 RNA was present in 28% of PASC-negative patients (copy number 0.1–2.1 copies/ul) and 59% of PASC-positive patients (copy number 0.1–12.7 copies/ul).
SARS-CoV-2 S was present in 14 PASC-negative and 21 PASC-positive patients, respectively. Among PASC-positive patients, 33% (n=11) samples were positive for SARS-CoV-2 S and viral RNA, 30% (n=10) were positive for SARS-CoV-2 S only, and 18% (n=11) =6) SARS-CoV-2 RNA only. However, no PASC-negative patient was positive for both viral components. In addition, 53% (n = 8) of PASC-positive patients were positive for EV-associated S, with levels similar to those seen in acute COVID-19 patients, whereas EVs in PASC-negative patients were It was SARS-CoV-2. S-negative.
Conclusion
Overall, the results of this study demonstrated sustained circulation of SARS-CoV-2 S and RNA fragments among PASC patients with or without their presence during the acute phase of COVID-19 (a small number of cases >1 year from COVID-19 diagnosis). 19. Findings also showed that SARS-CoV-2 S is present in her SEV in plasma obtained from acute COVID-19 or long his COVID patients, but not in RNA.
*Important Notices
medRxiv publishes non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific reports and should not be considered conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information .
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220815/Is-the-level-of-circulating-SARS-CoV-2-RNA-or-spike-protein-associated-with-acute-disease-severity.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Prime Minister Modi rewrites India’s priorities to put health care first August 15, 2022
- Anne Heche removed from life support – The Hollywood Reporter August 15, 2022
- Xi Jinping government urges India to reiterate ‘one China’ principle August 15, 2022
- Diablo Immortal players are reporting a new bug where “everyone’s XP is reduced”. August 15, 2022
- Coptic church fire in Cairo kills 41 and injures 16 : NPR August 15, 2022