Diabetic Diet: Foods and Tips to Improve Insulin Resistance





Insulin is a hormone secreted by the pancreas in response to food intake. Insulin resistance has been described as a condition in which energy from the food ingested and converted to glucose cannot enter the muscle, liver and fat cells where it is converted to energy. Levels rise and the pancreas overwork. The cause of this is still under investigation, but is a genetic predisposition. Obesity, visceral obesity, diet, lack of physical activity, and some medications can lead to insulin resistance. It is dangerous to our health. It leads to obesity, increased triglycerides, arteriosclerosis, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, metabolic syndrome such as PCOS. prevention and reversal insulin Resistance by eating the right foods is easy and doable, but requires discipline and consistency. Foods that help improve insulin resistance include: 1. Low GI foods The glycemic index is a measure of a food’s effect on blood sugar. Foods with a high GI require more insulin for assimilation, whereas foods with a low or moderate GI can help reverse insulin resistance. GI Anything above 70 is best avoided. This includes foods high in carbohydrates but no fiber, and foods with sugar. Sweetened drinks, canned fruit, white rice, white bread, potatoes, and breakfast cereals are examples of high GI foods. If combining these with high-fiber, high-protein foods is unavoidable, consumption of these should be minimized. (Please also read: 5 Low Glycemic Index Recipes for Healthy and Healthy Eating) Potatoes are representative of high GI foods. 2. Carb count Carbohydrates are a very important part of a healthy diet. Choosing high-fiber whole grains adds fiber, phytonutrient antioxidants, and medium-to-low GI foods that digest slowly while maintaining energy levels and eliminating most dietary sugar spikes. All of these help control insulin resistance and protect against heart disease, diabetes and obesity. carb count You can also practice to control portion sizes. Any form of sugar raises blood sugar levels and can also negatively affect insulin resistance. Soft drinks, sweetened juices, mitai, iced teas, vitamin drinks and energy drinks all contain sugar. Look for sweeteners. 3. Fiber It is one of the key nutrients for controlling insulin resistance.Fill half your plate with low carbs vegetableIn addition to fiber, it adds vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that protect against many health conditions. Whole grain fiber is especially helpful in dealing with insulin resistance. Fiber slows the release of carbohydrates into the blood and prevents spikes. As many studies have shown, it is very effective in controlling insulin resistance. Add unprocessed whole grains to your meals at least once a day. Barley is particularly effective at controlling sugar. (Please also read: Carbohydrates and Diet: How Much Do You Really Need in a Day?) Barley is an effective way to reduce blood sugar spikes. 4. Healthy Fats Healthy fats play an important role in controlling insulin resistance.Saturated and trans fats are bad for your body insulinChoosing the right quality is more important than quantity. In fact, high-fat foods actually reduce sugar spikes. Choose fats from seeds and nuts such as almonds, walnuts, chia/linseeds. Edible oils should be rich in monounsaturated fats such as peanut, olive and safflower oils. Mustard oil is also rich in healthy monounsaturated fats. 5. Protein and dairy protein, bane Indian cuisine Habit, should be included in every diet. This has a positive impact on weight and helps maintain muscle mass rather than fat mass. Whole dal and legumes add fiber and antioxidants, both of which protect the body. (Please also read: A dairy-rich diet: From paneer to ghee, 5 dairy products you can add to your diet) Include dairy in your diabetic diet. Recent studies have shown that dairy products have a positive effect on blood sugar control. They add protein, protective vitamin D and calcium. Dairy fat contains transpalmitoleic acid, which researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health say helps minimize the risk of insulin resistance. I have found that it is very useful for Apart from these specific foods, other specific dietary tips should be followed to improve insulin resistance. Meal timing: Studies show that expending more energy in the first half of the day is a better way to improve insulin resistance. This is what we have all heard for a long time. Don’t skip breakfast. Treat yourself to a delicious meal and have a sumptuous lunch. Take it easy for dinner and close the kitchen at 9pm. Eat an early dinner and have two snacks at fixed times in the evening, even if you’re working the night shift. please give me.

intermittent fasting Shows very good results for insulin resistanceThere are various ways to approach this. The 5:2 method has been found to be the most effective. So for 5 days he eats normally from 8am to 8pm and for 2 days he is 500-600 calories. These can occur on consecutive his two days or two days apart. It works well, but you have to keep doing it very well for at least 3 months.

exercise Improve insulin sensitivity, lose weight, and reduce aerobic and exercise combinations. Power Training helps build muscle. Again, it should be a daily activity, not sporadic. Morning exercise is best followed. Overall, insulin resistance can be controlled with careful diet and a healthy lifestyle, but it should be done daily, not once during a blue moon.



