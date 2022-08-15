Health
These LGBTQ campaigners say gay men should limit sex during monkeypox outbreak
The monkeypox epidemic has so far affected more men who have sex with men, raising concerns about the potential stigmatization of the gay community.
However, some gay activists have been reluctant to message policymakers and public health officials directly to gay men about their perceived risk of infection and the need to limit sexual activity. Some have expressed dissatisfaction with what they believe to be
Dan Savage, author of the syndicated sex advice column Savage Love, told CBC News in a telephone interview.
“But people are so afraid of social media weaponization, accusations of bigotry, and homophobia that they allow gay men to contract incredibly painful STDs, so they should be warned. If I had, I might not have been infected.”
There are over 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox across Canada, mostly in Ontario and Quebec. The United States has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with more than 10,000 recorded cases, according to the latest figures released by the CDC.
Anyone can become infected with monkeypox through various forms of close contact, such as skin-to-skin contact such as touch or sex, respiratory droplets during speech, and even exposure to contaminated clothing and bedding. .
But in Canada, the United States, and around the world, the current outbreak is overwhelmingly affecting men who have sex with men. are male and the median age of those infected is 35.
Concerns over stigmatization
The emergence of the virus and messages about risk factors have raised concerns about members of the gay community being stigmatized for their sexual activity and behavior. This became a critical issue during her HIV crisis in the 1980s and 90s.
America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says messages about monkeypox should emphasize that anyone can get it.
“Focusing on the cases of gay and bisexual men provides a false sense of security among those who are not gay or bisexual men and inadvertently stigmatizes this population,” the CDC said. There is a possibility.
Watch | What Recovery From Monkeypox Looks Like:
But Savage thinks this kind of message means gay and bisexual men may not have the motivation to temporarily change their sex lives or get vaccinated.
Through his columns and podcasts, Savage has advised audiences to limit their sexual partners and avoid sex parties and anonymous sexual encounters.
He said there had been too many “hands-on” from public health officials about what he could say without provoking outrage.
Being gay, Savage said, “What’s more homophobic? The assumption that gay men can’t hear bad news? It makes a lot of men sick,” said Savage, who is gay.
Freelance journalist and gay community member Benjamin Ryan covering infectious diseases and LGBTQ health 20 years, He believes agencies like the CDC downplay the central role that sex between men plays in monkeypox transmission.
“I patronize gay men”
Ryan said in an interview with CBC News that he believes some health officials are more concerned with maintaining hypervigilance with the general public than with educating the most distressed communities. There is
“I find it very offensive. My community is suffering right now. Why? [health officials] You spend a lot of your energy worrying about what might happen to other people. ”
View | To the LGBT community’s question about monkeypox, he said:
But Ryan praised Dr. Teresa Tam, who last month urged gay and bisexual men to practice safe sex and limit the number of sexual partners they have.
“I think what she said is great. It’s sound, evidence-based advice. And she’s not judgmental. She provides gay men with clear and candid information about their health and You can take it into account when making decisions that affect your health.It affects the health of those around you,” Ryan said.
However, it is questionable whether advocating for changes in sexual behavior or advocating for fewer sex partners is effective.
“Tough Love Message”
Dr. Carlton Thomas, a San Diego-based physician and gay activist, is active on social media urging people to get the monkeypox vaccine and says no one is telling them to stop having sex. Told.
“We tell them to change their sex lives,” he said. “It’s the norm now.”
See | US expands supply of monkeypox vaccine with smaller doses:
Thomas, who recently appeared on Savage’s podcast, said he’s faced backlash in the community about the message.
“People get really offended and are like, ‘Whoa, whoa, you’re stepping on your toes here. You know, you’re going to create a stigma,'” he said.
He said there is a “tough love” message that needs to be conveyed, but the cancel culture makes people hesitant to tell the honest truth.
“And that’s not what we as public health officials should do. We should tell people the honest truth,” Thomas said. “They can either accept it or leave.” However, the majority of infections are now occurring in our communities and it would be irresponsible not to warn people in our communities.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/monkeypox-gay-men-messaging-1.6549598
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan Akshay Kumar Kartik Aryan and others celebrate the 76th independence day August 15, 2022
- New Live IP Software Toolkit (LIST) Supports Latest IP Specifications August 15, 2022
- Qantas expands Australia’s freighter fleet to meet online shopping demands August 15, 2022
- Franchise leagues are here to stay August 15, 2022
- International tours leave their mark on the latest class of PGA TOUR members August 15, 2022