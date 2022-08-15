These LGBTQ campaigners say gay men should limit sex during monkeypox outbreak

The monkeypox epidemic has so far affected more men who have sex with men, raising concerns about the potential stigmatization of the gay community.

However, some gay activists have been reluctant to message policymakers and public health officials directly to gay men about their perceived risk of infection and the need to limit sexual activity. Some have expressed dissatisfaction with what they believe to be

Dan Savage, author of the syndicated sex advice column Savage Love, told CBC News in a telephone interview.

“But people are so afraid of social media weaponization, accusations of bigotry, and homophobia that they allow gay men to contract incredibly painful STDs, so they should be warned. If I had, I might not have been infected.”

There are over 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox across Canada, mostly in Ontario and Quebec. The United States has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with more than 10,000 recorded cases, according to the latest figures released by the CDC.

Anyone can become infected with monkeypox through various forms of close contact, such as skin-to-skin contact such as touch or sex, respiratory droplets during speech, and even exposure to contaminated clothing and bedding. .

Some gay activists say policymakers and public health officials are reluctant to target gay men to send messages about the dangers of infection and the need to limit sexual activity. I’m here. (CBC/Radio Canada)

But in Canada, the United States, and around the world, the current outbreak is overwhelmingly affecting men who have sex with men. are male and the median age of those infected is 35.

Concerns over stigmatization

The emergence of the virus and messages about risk factors have raised concerns about members of the gay community being stigmatized for their sexual activity and behavior. This became a critical issue during her HIV crisis in the 1980s and 90s.

America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says messages about monkeypox should emphasize that anyone can get it.

“Focusing on the cases of gay and bisexual men provides a false sense of security among those who are not gay or bisexual men and inadvertently stigmatizes this population,” the CDC said. There is a possibility.

Watch | What Recovery From Monkeypox Looks Like:

What is recovery from monkeypox like? Toronto residents have shared their experiences recovering from monkeypox, but officials and advocates say patients need more support during the long weeks of isolation.

But Savage thinks this kind of message means gay and bisexual men may not have the motivation to temporarily change their sex lives or get vaccinated.

Through his columns and podcasts, Savage has advised audiences to limit their sexual partners and avoid sex parties and anonymous sexual encounters.

He said there had been too many “hands-on” from public health officials about what he could say without provoking outrage.

Being gay, Savage said, “What’s more homophobic? The assumption that gay men can’t hear bad news? It makes a lot of men sick,” said Savage, who is gay.

Freelance journalist and gay community member Benjamin Ryan covering infectious diseases and LGBTQ health 20 years, He believes agencies like the CDC downplay the central role that sex between men plays in monkeypox transmission.

“I patronize gay men”

Ryan said in an interview with CBC News that he believes some health officials are more concerned with maintaining hypervigilance with the general public than with educating the most distressed communities. There is

“I find it very offensive. My community is suffering right now. Why? [health officials] You spend a lot of your energy worrying about what might happen to other people. ”

View | To the LGBT community’s question about monkeypox, he said:

Answering questions from the LGBT community about monkeypox Infectious disease expert Dr. Kevin Woodward answers questions from the LGBT community about monkeypox and vaccines.

But Ryan praised Dr. Teresa Tam, who last month urged gay and bisexual men to practice safe sex and limit the number of sexual partners they have.

“I think what she said is great. It’s sound, evidence-based advice. And she’s not judgmental. She provides gay men with clear and candid information about their health and You can take it into account when making decisions that affect your health.It affects the health of those around you,” Ryan said.

However, it is questionable whether advocating for changes in sexual behavior or advocating for fewer sex partners is effective.

“Tough Love Message”

Dr. Carlton Thomas, a San Diego-based physician and gay activist, is active on social media urging people to get the monkeypox vaccine and says no one is telling them to stop having sex. Told.

“We tell them to change their sex lives,” he said. “It’s the norm now.”

See | US expands supply of monkeypox vaccine with smaller doses:

US to increase supply of monkeypox vaccine with reduced doses As U.S. health officials seek ways to vaccinate more at-risk populations with the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine, Americans have no standard for monkeypox vaccine. You will receive one-fifth of the dose. CBC’s Natasha Futter reports.

Thomas, who recently appeared on Savage’s podcast, said he’s faced backlash in the community about the message.

“People get really offended and are like, ‘Whoa, whoa, you’re stepping on your toes here. You know, you’re going to create a stigma,'” he said.

He said there is a “tough love” message that needs to be conveyed, but the cancel culture makes people hesitant to tell the honest truth.

“And that’s not what we as public health officials should do. We should tell people the honest truth,” Thomas said. “They can either accept it or leave.” However, the majority of infections are now occurring in our communities and it would be irresponsible not to warn people in our communities.”