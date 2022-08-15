California health experts recommend vaccination as polio epidemic in New York

Concerns continue to grow about health officials saying the virus that causes paralytic polio in New York state is “likely circulating locally.”

this week, Health officials have confirmed that the virus has been detected Wastewater in New York City. This comes after the virus was detected in other parts of the state months ago. After a New Yorker was found to have paralytic polio in July.

A California health expert who spoke with NBC Bay Area said the news from New York was not a cause for panic, but a reminder of the importance of vaccination.

Polio is highly contagious, with few visible symptoms, but a few cases can lead to paralysis and even death.

Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at UCSF, said he remembers waiting alongside his parents in the 1960s to get the polio vaccine. Before widespread access to vaccines, he described the polio epidemic as terrifying for many Americans.

“We’re talking about iron lungs, ventilators, permanent defects. People were genuinely scared about it at the time, and appropriately, so when the vaccine first became available… There was a crazy rush to get these,” he explained.

But today, with polio vaccination so widespread, Rutherford believes most people don’t need to worry about contracting polio.

Nonetheless, Rutherford stresses: “If you have not been vaccinated, you should be vaccinated against polio.”

CDC recommends that children receive their first four doses of polio vaccine in the first two months of life.

You may not remember if you were vaccinated against polio, but Rutherford has a general rule of thumb.

“People born after 1952 probably had the polio vaccine and are immune. People born before 1952 are probably in their early 50s.

Dean Blumberg, Ph.D., professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, says if you can’t find your vaccination records, your childhood vaccination memory may help.

“If people had routine immunizations as children and remembered it, they almost certainly got polio vaccines,” said Blumberg, noting that polio vaccines have been routinely administered since the late 1950s. It is part of vaccination.

“If they remember that [as a child] If they weren’t vaccinated or their parents didn’t want to be vaccinated, they may not have been vaccinated against polio,” Blumberg said. They may be at risk of infection. ”

In California, polio vaccination is one of the required vaccines for attending public schools, private schools, and day care centers.

“This is one of the most well-tolerated and highly effective vaccines currently available,” Blumberg said.

“People who were vaccinated as children are more likely to have lifelong immunity,” he added.

Lauren Lewis of San Mateo believes she got the polio vaccine as part of all the vaccines she had to get in school.

“I had to take my mother’s word for it too, but I know I had all the vaccinations,” Lewis said.

Varun Hegde, 19, from Foster City, said: “I believe my parents said they were vaccinated, but I have never confirmed it.

Hegde and his friends say they read about polio in history class. They are now reviewing vaccination records and are considering doing more research on the virus.

The engineering department at Stanford University told NBC Bay Area on Sunday that its research team is looking into monitoring polio in wastewater, but that hasn’t happened yet.