Back to School: Should Monkeypox Affect Students and Staff?

Potential concerns are growing as many Los Angeles County students return to school this week and thousands of young people return to California colleges and universities this month and next. outbreak of monkeypox in academic and social settings.

But public health experts tell parents and families: rare disease It remains low for most people, especially in clothed and mostly remote environments such as schools.

Dr. Rita Singhal, chief medical officer of the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, said: “Short contact, such as casual conversation or walking by a monkeypox patient, is low risk.

“Attending events with fully clothed people, traveling with other people on planes or public transport, swimming in pools, hot tubs, bodies of water, going to public places such as grocery stores, restaurants, etc. There is minimal risk of spread from traveling or to school,” she said.

However, at least two cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in LA County children. The first was reported in Long Beach earlier this monthAuthorities said the case was linked to another household member and the child has since recovered.

Details about another juvenile case Singhal announced Thursday, including the child’s age and the extent of his illness, were not immediately released.

Although cases in children remain rare, monkeypox infections among adults in Los Angeles County continue to rise, with 250 more cases in the last week and nearly 800 confirmed or suspected cases. Data from Public Health. According to county data, the majority of cases were men between the ages of 20 and 49 who identified as part of the LGBTQ community. These demographics are worldwide outbreak Monkeypox primarily infects men who have sex with men, but also transgender and nonbinary people who have sex with men.

sick, but spread to everyone Through close skin-to-skin contact, regardless of gender or gender identity. The virus can also be spread through bedding or towels that have come into contact with infectious skin lesions or pox.

Unlike coronaviruses, monkeypox is not thought to be airborne and is nearly non-fatal. Several people have been hospitalized, including at least 15 in Los Angeles County, but no one has died from the monkeypox virus in the United States, according to health officials.

“Although monkeypox is a public health concern, we need to be clear that monkeypox is not COVID-19. said Smita Malhotra, Ph.D.

She said district schools are following recommendations from the county public health department regarding monkeypox.

“The biggest message we’re sending everyone is if your child is sick, stay home,” Malhotra said. is the best preventive measure against infection in schools.”

Barbara Feller, director of the county’s public health department, said parents should be monitored for new rashes, but “the risk of monkeypox in children is currently very low.”

“I have a lot of common rashes in kids,” she said. “However, if a new, unexplained rash appears, parents should contact their child’s pediatrician or health care provider. [should] Stay home and cover the rash until you see a doctor. ”

Ferrer said it’s important to continue practicing hand hygiene and keeping children out of contact with the rash.

LAUSD Supplement. Alberto Carvalho said the district has additional protective equipment such as masks and gloves on hand if needed.

“We continue to emphasize the importance of hand washing and social distancing. [and] We are not slowing down the availability of hand sanitizer,” said Carvalho. “These are all protective measures that will continue to be in place at our school.”

on college campuses, including UCLA When USCofficials sent updated guidance and information on monkeypox, warning students about the risks of the virus, its symptoms, and available resources as they prepared to return home.

Monkeypox vaccine is in limited supply, available only to a limited number of people People deemed most at risk by public health officials. UCLA said it is working with county public health departments to vaccinate and provide testing to eligible high-risk populations and “develop isolation protocols for students with monkeypox.” .