



The World Health Organization has renamed the Congo Basin and West African monkeypox subspecies. Irregular daily eating patterns can disrupt your circadian rhythm and negatively affect your mood. Concussion studies are predominantly male participants.

WHO renames monkeypox variant To avoid geographic, individual, and animal species references in virus names, the World Health Organization (WHO) has renamed the Congo Basin and West African monkeypox subspecies to clade I and clade II, respectively. , enabled immediately.according to WHO news release, since 2015, best practice in naming viruses and related subspecies or diseases has been to offend cultural, social, national, regional, occupational, or ethnic groups, avoid names that may adversely affect animal health, tourism or animal welfare. Moreover, because the monkeypox virus was named when he was first discovered in 1958, the WHO is working to rename the virus long before current best practices take effect. Unpredictable eating schedules can harm mental health according to wall street journalinterview Missing a meal schedule or pattern can negatively affect mental health, according to researchers at Queen’s University School of Medicine in Canada. circadian rhythms can become desynchronized when eating irregularly or when the body thinks it should be asleep, explaining that the gut microbiota also changes day and night. This desynchronization can have a negative effect on your mood. However, the exact cause is still under investigation. Female athletes underrepresented in concussion research Studies on sports-related concussion almost exclusively include male athletes. Washington Post reportThis finding is based on a review published in . British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers analyzed 171 sports-related concussion studies and found that 80.1% of the participants were male. Furthermore, his 40.3% of studies did not include female athletes, and he was only one quarter of the studies in which male and female athletes participated roughly equally. Because of this research gap, it is still unclear whether men and women respond differently to concussions. The researchers attributed this gap to the historical exclusion of women from sport, the lack of female counterparts in professional sports organizations, and the general lack of female representation in scientific research. , suggests that it may be due to several reasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/what-we-re-reading-monkeypox-variants-renamed-meal-times-mental-health-linked-concussion-research-disparities

