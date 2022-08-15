Study May Identify New Drug Targets to Prevent Strokes and Heart Attacks – ScienceDaily





Heart attacks and strokes are the leading cause of death in the United States, yet scientists are still trying to figure out one of their leading triggers. What causes plaque build-up in arteries to become unstable and cause parts to suddenly rupture or break off?

A major obstacle was the inability of researchers to study stroke plaques. For the first time, researchers at Tulane University and Ochsner Health were able to sequence carotid plaque tissue taken from a patient within days after a stroke. According to recently published results, compared to stable plaques, the tissue of recent stroke victims contains messenger RNA that may trigger a process that degrades a key portion of the plaque that causes inflammation and protects it from rupture. Researchers have found that it contains scientific report. The findings could help researchers develop new tools to prevent strokes from occurring. “The genes identified in our study may be used as targets to develop new drugs and diagnostics to help prevent stroke and heart attacks,” said senior author of the study. Cooper Woods, Ph.D., associate professor of physiology and medicine at Tulane University School of Medicine. The study was co-authored by Dr. Hernan Bazan, John Ochsner Endowed Professor of Cardiovascular Innovation at Ochsner Health. Surprisingly, researchers found that ruptured plaques increased markers of B cells. Previous studies have relied on carotid artery samples taken after a patient’s death or months after a stroke or heart attack. This limits the information that can be obtained or misses events that only occur at the time of rupture. Carotid artery occlusion is a common cause of some ischemic strokes and occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted, preventing brain tissue from getting the oxygen and nutrients it needs. To do. These findings also have implications for heart disease, as the same plaque rupture event is involved in the mechanisms that drive some strokes and most heart attacks. “Inflammation is a known risk factor for atherosclerosis, leading to stroke and heart attack,” Bazin said. It’s unknown, but it makes you thinner and more likely to have a stroke or heart attack.”

Story source: material provided by Tulane University. Original by Keith Brannon.

