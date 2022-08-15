UK says monkeypox outbreak ‘shows signs of slowing down’





Placeholder while loading article action LONDON — British health officials say monkeypox outbreaks across the country are “showing signs of slowing down”, but it is still too early to know if the decline will be sustained. In a statement Monday, the Department of Health Security said officials were reporting about 29 new monkeypox infections every day. In July, officials said the outbreak was twice as big About every 2 weeks. To date, he has recorded over 3,000 monkeypox cases in the UK, with over 70% of his cases occurring in London. The agency also said more than 27,000 people had been vaccinated with a vaccine designed against a related disease, smallpox. “Thousands of these vaccines, administered by the National Health Service to those most at risk of exposure, should have a significant impact on transmission of the virus,” the agency said. The majority of cases are gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with other men, and vaccines are a priority for them and their closest contacts and health care workers. Last month, the UK downgraded its monkeypox epidemic assessment after showing no signs of persistent monkeypox transmission beyond sexual networks of men who have sex with men. 99% of his infections in the UK are male. British authorities have announced that they have purchased 150,000 doses of the vaccine produced by Bayern Nordic, the world’s only supplier. His first 50,000 doses have already been deployed or will be shared in clinics nationwide soon, and his next 100,000 doses of the vaccine will be available to him in September. monkeypox It is spread through close physical contact with an infected person’s affected areas, clothing, or bed sheets. Most people recover without needing treatment, but the lesions can be extremely painful and in more severe cases can lead to complications such as brain inflammation and death. Worldwide, over 31,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in about 90 countries.Last month, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak global emergency And American officials called their epidemic national emergency. Outside of Africa, 98% of cases are men who have sex with men. With a limited global supply of the vaccine, authorities are racing to stop monkeypox before it becomes a new disease.

