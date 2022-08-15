UK becomes first country to approve Moderna’s dual Covid-19 vaccine





The UK has become the first country in the world to approve Moderna’s bivalent Covid-19 vaccine. It covers both the original strain of the virus and new Omicron variants. Long Visual Press | Universal Images Group | Getty Images LONDON — The UK on Monday became the first country in the world to approve a dual Covid-19 vaccine that addresses both the original virus and the new Omicron variant. It has been updated modern The vaccine, known as a bivalent vaccine because it targets two variants, will be available for adults as a booster jab from the fall after receiving clearance from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency on Monday. It is scheduled to become It has also been approved by the Commission on Human Medicines, an independent scientific advisory body to the UK Government. The MHRA said existing vaccines designed to fight the original strain of Covid continue to offer good protection, but as the virus evolves, enhanced versions offer better protection. . “The first-generation Covid-19 vaccine in use in the UK continues to provide significant protection and save lives against this disease. It’s a sharp tool in our arsenal that will help protect us from this disease in the future,” said Dr. June Lane, Chief Executive Officer of MHRA. Enhanced protection against variants The Human Medicines Committee added that the approval is a step forward towards vaccine development, especially for viruses with high levels of mutation. “The virus, SARS-CoV-2, is constantly evolving to evade the immunity provided by vaccines. It has the ability to provide broad immunity, and respond better than the original vaccine.” The approval follows clinical trials that showed Moderna’s bivalent vaccine boosters elicited strong immune responses against both the original 2020 strain and omicron BA.1, which emerged in the UK last winter. Thing. This bivalent vaccine will play an important role in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19 during the winter months. Stephen Bansel Moderna CEO It was also found to generate good immune responses against the omicron subspecies BA.4 and BA.5. Followed by Survey results announced in JuneModerna CEO Stefan Bancel said he hopes the new iteration will be a “strong contender for the fall 2022 booster.” “This bivalent vaccine will play an important role in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19 as we enter winter.” Bancel added to Monday’s statement. The UK government has yet to announce exactly who will be vaccinated, but everyone over 50 in the UK and people in high-risk groups will be offered some form of booster starting next month. increase. The government has lowered the age limit for eligible recipients Autumn booster in Julyfollowing the continued spread of the virus. Vaccines are considered one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread and severity of the virus.A study in the medical journal The Lancet found that a Covid-19 vaccine in June Prevented about 20 million deaths in the first year of use.

