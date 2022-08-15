JCVI sets vaccines to use in fall COVID-19 booster

Following the announcement, the governments of England and Scotland announced that the boosters would be rolled out from early September.

MHRAMore UK approved new Moderna vaccine for use on MondayData from clinical trials showed that boosting with the vaccine caused a strong immune response against both the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant.

The agency also said the vaccine elicited a “good immune response” against Omicron subspecies BA.4 and BA.5, which are now the predominant subspecies circulating in the UK.

JCVI will also consider other bivalent vaccines for use in the booster program if they are approved by the MHRA in the coming weeks and months.

Autumn COVID-19 booster

The JCVI said ideally a single-type vaccine should be used for the fall booster campaign to make deployment easier. If so, these should be used throughout the fall program “according to operational considerations.”

But the committee said getting people vaccinated quickly was more important than the type of vaccine used.

“If the deployment of a bivalent vaccine is likely to be significantly delayed, the principle of timeliness should be prioritized and an alternative UK-approved booster vaccine should be offered.”

If the newer Modrnajab or another bivalent vaccine is not available, the original Modrnajab or Pfizer vaccine should be used, JCVI said.

The committee recommends using Pfizer vaccines for those ages 12-17 who are eligible for the program, and Pfizer’s pediatric vaccines for those ages 5-11.

In exceptional circumstances, the Novovax vaccine can also be used by people aged 18 and older, JCVI said. The Novovax vaccine was approved for use by the MHRA in February this year, but so far it has not been used as part of any COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

protect people at risk

JCVI reviewed the data on the use of the bivalent vaccine and found that neutralization to Omicron was greater after vaccination with either the bivalent or monovalent Omicron jab than after vaccination with one of the original mRNA vaccines. He said he found the antibody levels to be “slightly higher.”

Modeling suggests that in adults aged 65 and older, “there may be only a small additional benefit in terms of the number of hospitalizations prevented by using the mutant vaccine” over the original mRNA jab. However, the committee said such benefits would be lost if the deployment of boosters to promote the use of bivalent vaccines was delayed.

The JCVI said the fall booster program’s main objective is to “boost the immunity of people at high risk of severe COVID-19” this winter.

Last month it recommended expansion COVID-19 Fall Booster Campaign for All Adults Over 50About 26.1 million people in England are believed to be subject to jabs.

The program covers:

Elderly care facility residents and staff

Anyone over the age of 50

frontline medical workers

People in the at-risk group aged 5 to 49, including pregnant women

Persons aged 5–49 who have family contact with an immunosuppressed patient

People aged 16-49 who are caregivers.

Vaccine deployment

The government said NHS England will release details “in due course” as to when people will be able to access the jab. However, Health and Social Welfare Secretary Steve Berkley said the NHS would begin contacting those affected “from early September”.

“Vaccines remain the best defense against Covid, and this safe and effective vaccine broadens immunity and may improve protection against some subspecies as we learn to live with this virus.

“We will start reaching out to those who qualify from early September. We encourage you to step forward as soon as you are invited so that together we can keep each other safe and protect the NHS. To do.”

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of COVID-19 Immunization at JCVI, said: As more vaccines are developed and licensed, JCVI will consider the benefits of including them in the UK programme.

“Regardless of which vaccine is available, it is important that everyone who is eligible gets a booster dose this fall.