Health
WHO renames two monkeypox variants to avoid geographic references
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Saturday that it has renamed a subspecies of the monkeypox virus to combat concerns about the original naming convention.
“Newly identified viruses, associated diseases, and virus subspecies include: avoiding offense to cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups; It is named to minimize its negative impact on travel, tourism or animal welfare.” WHO said. the announcement.
The Congo Basin and West African varieties are reclassified into clade I and clade II, with the latter having two subclades. The new name will take effect immediately.
A global group of experts has decided on a new naming convention “as part of an ongoing effort to bring monkeypox disease, virus, and variant (or clade) names in line with current best practice.”
WHO is workshop too The new name for the entire monkeypox virus also includes the disease it causes. after protest about possible stigma. WHO warned early In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, I objected to calling the virus the “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan virus” due to possible discrimination.
Monkeypox renaming could also allow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to revise assumptions about virus origin report unknownDespite the discovery of monkey boxes in a herd of monkeys kept for research in 1958.
among them best practice When naming infectious diseases, WHO cautioned against using geographic location, human names, animal species and other specific references.
The WHO said it was holding an “open convention” to rename monkeypox.
“Anyone who wants to propose a new name can do so,” the organization said. said on Twitter.
of CDC reported As of August 12, there have been 11,177 monkeypox cases in the United States and 31,799 monkeypox cases worldwide.
Cases occur mainly among men who have sex with other men, WHO officials warn Outbreaks should not be expected to remain contained in the community. The United States has reported numerous monkeypox cases among children and women.
WHO declared monkeypox a public health emergency July, the White House Followed Early this month.
