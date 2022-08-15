Immunization and Vigilance in Critical Care to Ensure Safe Pregnancy and Birth in the Age of COVID-19 – ScienceDaily





According to a review published in , COVID-19 infection in pregnant women is associated with an increased risk of adverse outcomes compared to non-pregnant women. JACC: Advanced From the American College of Cardiology, Board of Women’s Cardiovascular Diseases. Cardiovascular complications include heart attacks, arrhythmias, heart failure, and long-lasting symptoms that can be difficult to distinguish from other cardiac complications of pregnancy, making pregnant women with COVID-19 Cardiovascular care teams should be vigilant when evaluating.

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases globally, so has the awareness of cardiovascular complications, especially in certain high-risk populations. A heart attack is estimated to occur in up to 12% of patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that pregnant women have no adverse outcomes from COVID-19, including severe infections (10%), ICU admissions (4%), ventilators (3%), and ECMO use. found to be at high risk of Hemodynamic support (0.2%) compared to non-pregnant women of reproductive age. In addition, pregnant patients with older maternal age, higher body mass index, or other pre-existing conditions such as chronic hypertension, pre-eclampsia and pre-existing diabetes were at even higher risk of severe infection. Compared with pregnant women without COVID-19, pregnant patients with COVID-19 had a higher risk of premature birth and stillbirth. Overall, her 33% of infants born to patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. No other differences were found for perinatal outcomes. Certain studies in the United States found considerable racial disparities in outcomes for pregnant COVID-19 patients. A non-Hispanic black woman accounted for her 14.1% of the study cohort, but her 26.5% of pregnancy-related deaths. Pregnancy was associated with a 2.4 times higher risk of death in a Hispanic woman with COVID-19 than her, and pregnant Asians and Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders had the highest risk of ICU admission . According to the authors, the reason for the higher risk of cardiovascular complications is lower vaccination coverage among pregnant women compared with other groups. A recent study of more than 130,000 pregnant women, more than three-quarters of them requiring hospitalization, found that the majority of patients requiring emergency care and all fetal deaths were less likely to be vaccinated. occurred in unvaccinated women compared with those who received “Pregnant people should know they are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 infection, including ICU admission, cardiac complications, need for patient and fetal life support, and death. Pregnant women lag other groups in vaccination, said Joan Briller, MD, a cardiologist and professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and the study’s lead author. “Available data support vaccination during pregnancy with a favorable safety profile and protective transition to the neonate. Vaccines are recommended. I believe patients need to support this recommendation.” Management and diagnosis of cardiac complications in pregnant COVID-19 patients can be challenging given the overlapping nature of COVID-19 symptoms, cardiovascular disease, and pregnancy. According to the authors, imaging findings and timing of presentation may help in differential and diagnostic decisions. Clinicians may also need to adjust medical therapy during pregnancy and breastfeeding. The authors suggest that management of cardiac complications in COVID-19 patients during pregnancy requires the creation of a ‘gestational cardiac team’ to optimize care. Regarding the nature of complications, stage of pregnancy, and severity of infection. “Awareness of cardiovascular complications is hampered by the inability to include pregnant women in clinical trials, despite calls for inclusion of the pregnant population,” Briller said. As a result, women are either undertreated, undertreated, or exposed to treatments of uncertain safety, due to the lack of research addressing the safety and efficacy of treatments during pregnancy. There is a possibility that

Story source: material provided by American College of Cardiology. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

