In a pilot study, bioengineered corneas restored sight to 14 blind people
In recent years, technology has done an amazing job of restoring sight to the blind. Crisper gene editing to cure hereditary blindnessDifferent techniques are now used to treat different causes of blindness.A paper published last week in nature biotechnology The first clinical trial describes a bioengineered cornea that restored vision in 20 people, 14 of whom were previously blind.
The cornea is the outermost layer of the eye. A clear film-like tissue that covers the iris and pupil, which both protects the eye and helps focus the light we see.
keratoconus A condition in which the cornea begins to lose collagen, becomes thin and cone-shaped, and eventually impairs vision. Clouding can lead to visual impairment and blindness.
corneal blindness It is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide, accounting for more than 5% of all blindness cases in people. Corneal transplantation is one solution, but in addition to donor shortages (particularly in low-income countries where these conditions are most We must prevent the body from rejecting the cornea that has been damaged.
A research team from Linköping University and Sweden’s LinkoCare Life Sciences has come up with what appears to be a very viable alternative.
The team used collagen protein extracted from pig skin as the base for the artificial cornea. We chose it for several different reasons.In addition to being similar in structure to human skin, pig skin is a by-product from the food industry. It is already used in medical applications such as dressings.
The researchers purified the extracted collagen, put it into a cornea-shaped hydrogel scaffold, and used chemical cross-linking to strengthen the collagen and prevent it from degrading (the cross-linking agent is water-soluble and can be manufactured It will be washed out of the implant during the process).
Surgeons in India and Iran have implanted artificial corneas in 20 patients. 14 of them were completely blind and 6 of them had reduced vision due to keratoconus. Physicians used minimally invasive surgical techniques to insert implants through laser incisions in the existing cornea, rather than removing the cornea and suturing it in place. The technique reduced inflammation and accelerated healing in recipients, allowing them to use immunosuppressive eye drops for just eight weeks (compared to over a year for conventional corneal transplants).
The team monitored the recipients for 24 months, with no complications or adverse events. On the contrary, the implant returned the cornea to its normal thickness and curvature, and the 14 participants who were blind before surgery regained their vision. Moved to sight.
Three patients ended up with 20/20 visual acuity, and others were able to wear contact lenses to improve their vision (because of the damaged corneal shape, they wore contacts before transplantation). I could not do it.
The team notes that the results are comparable to those of standard corneal transplants, but it’s a simpler surgical technique and doesn’t require a human donor. In this pilot study, the implants were he manufactured in only two thicknesses, but creating customized implants (for example, if someone’s corneal thickness is uneven or tapered) could result in could be further improved. And while two years is enough for him to see that the transplant has restored the patient’s vision, longer-term monitoring is needed for the integration and stability of the prosthetic tissue.
The bioengineered cornea joins a slowly but surely growing list of body parts that science has been able to synthetically recreate. 3D printed ears To custom grown boneor working on recreating. like a kidneyProgress is gradual, but that shouldn’t be surprising.
The team’s next goal is to conduct large-scale clinical trials with more than 100 participants in Europe and the United States and obtain regulatory approval from the FDA.
Image credit: Thor Barquedo/Linkoping University
