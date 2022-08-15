Black man hits North Carolina monkeypox

Monkeypox disproportionately affects black men in North Carolina, but this group receives less than a quarter of the vaccinations, according to new data.

A recent report found that 70% of reported monkeypox cases were in black men and 19% of cases were in white men. report Courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). However, a white man received his 67% of all monkeypox vaccinations in the state, and a black man received only 24% of his available doses.

New data show “what many predicted — stark racial inequality.” murmured Oni Blackstock, MD, Primary Care and HIV A doctor in New York City.

These numbers reflect similar trends in other US cities. for example, 82% of monkeypox cases In Georgia, blacks and whites in Atlanta received at least 54% of monkeypox vaccines, according to the data Collected by Bloomberg. In Chicago and Washington DC, more than half of all vaccines were given to whites. bloomberg report.

Of the 111 total cases reported in North Carolina, no female cases were reported, and “nearly all” cases were men who had sex with men, the report said. Sixty-five cases (59%) were in her males aged 30–49 years and 41 cases (37%) in her males aged 18–29 years. 78 were black men and 21 were white men. Of the 3048 monkeypox vaccinees, 2039 were white (66.9%) and 719 (23.6%) were black.

“Because viruses are equal opportunity pathogens, they don’t necessarily have tropism for a particular group.” Vincent Guilamo-Ramos, PhD, MPH, RNDean of the School of Nursing, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, whose research focuses on preventing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections in underserved communities. The fact that we see this in men, especially black men who have sex with men, should raise some questions,” he said. Medscape Medical News.

The NCDHHS has not provided details on what is driving this disparity in monkeypox vaccine distribution, but Guilamo-Ramos said stigmatized language used in medical practice is an indication that people are not seeking treatment. I pointed out that it might discourage you from asking.

For example, a webpage describing eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine states that you can get the vaccine with a man who has had sex in the past 90 days.

“As a nurse practitioner, it’s not the kind of language I use when working with young people, including young people who identify themselves as men who happen to have sex with men. They may ask questions like, “Have you ever met someone for sex?”

For these interventions to be successful, public health officials must use a ‘language that helps them prioritize’ [access], but also, people don’t have to directly agree on something that might be difficult for them to admit. ”

Guilamo-Ramos also emphasized that for outreach initiatives to be successful, they must provide care to communities that need it most, rather than just operating in traditional care settings.

In an email to Medscape, NCDHHS noted that it is working with nonprofits, health care providers, local clinics and HIV/STI clinics to reach people at high risk of monkeypox. . An NCDHHS spokesperson will soon launch a digital campaign to raise awareness of monkeypox testing and vaccines, an NCDHHS spokesperson said in an email. “Advertisements will appear on social media, dating apps and other digital platforms that LGBTQ+ men are likely to visit.”

The agency releases demographic data weekly to track who has monkeypox and who is vaccinated.

Collecting and sharing these demographic data is a “fundamental step in building an equitable monkeypox response,” the report said. “We will use health equity data to draw attention to health disparities, mobilize action to inform and protect the people of North Carolina who are currently most at risk, and provide ongoing accountability.” I will take responsibility.”

NCDHHS. Monkeypox response update. Published online on August 10, 2022. full text

Follow Medscape for more information. Facebook, twitter, InstagramWhen Youtube.